Nice to remember for yourself: if a car is longer than five meters, you can call it big. That’s about the size that it just doesn’t fit in regular parking spaces and that you have to put extra effort into courtyards. With a length of 5.01 meters, this Kia EV9 falls exactly into this category. Only cars like the BMW 7 series are a bit longer.

The sturdy electric SUV is not primarily intended for America, Kia believes. The brand thinks that the Kia EV9 will also be in great demand in Europe. And who knows. The biggest disadvantage for the Netherlands with these types of gigantic devices is usually the extra burden due to the petrol engine with a matching size and matching emissions. And he doesn’t have that.

The price of the Kia EV9 is still unknown

The Dutch now naturally want to know the price of the Kia EV9, but it is not yet known. So let’s talk about the specs first. In the Netherlands we get the Long Range that comes with four-wheel or rear-wheel drive. Both have a 99.8-kWh battery pack. The rear-wheel drive has to reach 541 kilometers on one charge and can load 239 kilometers in 15 minutes.

The entry-level model only has 204 hp and 350 Nm, which means that the SUV reaches 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds. That will be disappointing if you are used to a Tesla. The AWD gets 385 hp and 600 Nm from two electric motors, reducing the 0-100 time to 6 seconds. The range of the faster version is still unknown, but it is expected to go a little less far.

The Kia EV9 can be ordered with seven or six seats. The nice thing about the six-seat version is that the second row of seats can rotate 180 degrees. According to Kia, there is also a ‘variety of seating options’. The front seats are both equipped with a relax function. As a driver, this is especially useful during loading. Kia also uses many recycled materials for the interior.

The Kia EV9 has Heerlie De Peerlie

Furthermore, the Kia EV9 is filled to the brim with all kinds of assistance systems, including HDP. No, this does not stand for Heerlie De Peerlie, but for Highway Driving Pilot. With fifteen sensors and two lidars, the car must be able to drive completely independently on the highway. At the moment this is not allowed by law, but it is nice to know that you can. Further details about the Kia EV9 are yet to follow.