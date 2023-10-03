Despite the fact that the Kia EV9 has become cheaper, it is still a lot of money.

Kia has become a completely different brand. If you had heard 15 years ago that the brand had a model with more than 500 hp and that they offer cars for almost 80,000 euros, you would probably have thought I was crazy. Yet this is now the reality.

Kia EV9 cheaper

The brand’s upcoming flagship is the big EV9. Not only great in size, but also in terms of price tag. Initially, a starting price of 71,495 euros was communicated. With the approaching introduction, the Koreans have a slightly friendlier price for the Netherlands: from €67,995. Well, still not the price pack you might have hoped for.

The lower price is thanks to a new basic version, the Air. The entry-level car has rear-wheel drive with a 204 hp Single Motor. The battery pack has a capacity of 99.8 kWh. Kia talks about a range of 563 km WLTP. Thanks to the 800V charging technology, the EV9 is able to charge an additional 249 km in 15 minutes.

The entry-level vehicle comes standard with electrically operated front seats, 19-inch wheels, a navigation system with live services, which can be read on the 29.6-inch triple display and a 360-degree camera. Also nice is seat heating and seat ventilation for both the front occupants and the second row of seats. Well stocked for a basic model. But that also comes with a hefty price, if I may be so bold.

It can be more expensive

The introduction of the entry-level model comes in addition to the model variants already announced. You have the Launch Edition from 71,495 euros and then there is also the Launch Edition GT-Line from 78,895 euros. This makes the EV9 the most expensive Kia ever.

Competition

Despite a Dutch market introduction, you will not often encounter the EV9 on our roads. The model operates in the more expensive segment. The EV9 will compete with, among others, the Volvo EX90, Tesla Model X and the Mercedes EQB with the seven-seater option. Hyundai is also busy with its own variant on the same platform in the form of the IONIQ 7.

A Mercedes EQB with third row of seats starts at €55,970. The new Volvo EX90 is available from €83,495. A Model X will cost you at least a grand. The EV9 is in between in that respect.

With the Kia, Volvo and Hyundai, a number of spacious electric SUVs with seven seats will be added this fall in 2024. A segment that is still quite thin, with the Tesla Model X as the best-known example.

This article The Kia EV9 has become cheaper! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Kia #EV9 #cheaper