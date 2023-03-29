Going hard with seven people in a Kia: it will soon be possible.

It can go fast. And we are not talking about the Kia EV6 GT, but about the development of kia. A few years ago it was still a dull brand and now they just have a car that can make life difficult for Porsches.

We’ll just add the numbers: the Kia EV6 GT has two electric motors that are good for 584 hp and 740 Nm of torque. This allows you to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. In a Kia.

The EV6 GT is not the last Kia to receive this label. The big boss of Kia has announced that there will also be a GT version of the brand new EV9. In case you missed it: the EV9 is Kia’s new electric seven-seater.

The boss of Kia does not yet open a book about the specifications, but it is obvious that the EV9 GT will have the same powertrain as the EV6 GT. Due to the extra weight, the EV9 will be a bit slower, but it will probably still be a cannon.

The fastest version of the EV9 that you can initially get is the AWD, with 383 hp and 600 Nm of torque. This is also a reasonably smooth family car, which can hit 100 km/h in 6 seconds.

With the EV6 GT you can still send a nice game, but the EV9 GT will be a bit too clumsy for that. We are talking about a colossus of 5 meters long. The weight is not yet known, but that will not be tender either.

Nevertheless, the EV9 GT promises to be a very nice family car, which has little competition. At the moment, the only fast EVs with a third row of seats are the Model X Plaid and the EQS SUV, but both are very expensive.

If you are hungry for a refo container that Porsches can keep up with, you still have to be patient. The introduction of the Kia EV9 GT is not planned until early 2025.

Through: Car and Driver

