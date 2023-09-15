Valery Kamensky called Hasek a sick person for calling the NHL to pay Ukraine

Olympic champion, three-time world champion, vice president for development of the Continental Hockey League (KHL) Valery Kamensky appreciated the calls of two-time Stanley Cup winner Dominik Hasek to pay Ukraine for the Russians’ performance in the National Hockey League (NHL). His words lead “Gazeta.ru”.

Kamensky called Hasek a sick person. “He promotes himself, pursuing goals in his country, but his statements have no meaning. He runs for office, gets involved somewhere, is not accepted anywhere, and touches on topics he doesn’t understand,” he said.

On September 14, Hasek said that Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin represents his country in the league and called him an advertisement for Russia. In his opinion, for each season of such Russian advertising, the NHL is obliged to pay two to four billion dollars to Ukraine.

Hasek is known for criticizing Russian athletes. He called for the removal of Russians from all international tournaments. In particular, the Czech proposed suspending the contracts of Russian players in the NHL, and later called on the league leaders to resign because of their position on Russia.