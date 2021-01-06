The Kharkiv company “Biolek” has confirmed that it has submitted an application to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for registration of the Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus “Sputnik V”, reports TASS.

The press service of the company says that “Biolek” indeed sent an application for state registration of the vaccine “Gam-COVID-Vac” produced by the Federal State Budgetary Institution NITsEM named after N.F. Gamalei.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko said that neither the production of Sputnik V, nor the vaccination with the Russian drug in the country is possible until the end of the third phase of vaccine trials.

According to the deputy of the Rada Ilya Kiva, the refusal of the Russian vaccine will allow Lyashko and Radutsky to “curry favor” with the United States.