A tiger that attacked a 19-year-old hunter in a winter hut in the Khabarovsk Territory was shot a few days before the incident. This was reported in the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“It has been preliminary established that the Red Book animal was injured before the attack on local residents. Not less than two days he was hunted. The tiger suffered several gunshot wounds,” said Irina Shchegoleva, head of the information and public relations department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Khabarovsk Territory.

She added that the damage to the Russian Federation was estimated at 2.5 million rubles.

Earlier, on February 14, it became known that the Red Book tiger jumped through the window into the hunting lodge, where at that moment there were three men. Once inside, he attacked one of the hunters. An eyewitness to the attack shot the animal, the young man was hospitalized.

The victim was connected to a ventilator and given all the necessary vaccines. He was said to be in critical condition. On February 16, a medical consultation was held at the regional clinical hospital in Khabarovsk for further treatment of the young man.