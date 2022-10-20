The State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus detained a Ukrainian spy, as well as Belarusian citizens recruited by him. This was stated by the chairman of the KGB of Belarus Ivan Tertel on Thursday, October 20.

“A resident, a citizen of Ukraine, was detained, as well as two of our citizens who embarked on the path of betrayal and worked in the interests of a foreign state,” Tertel told reporters.

He also announced the detention of a former Belarusian soldier, a lieutenant colonel who worked for the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The head of the KGB added that Belarus is currently observing an increase in intelligence activities from Ukrainian territory.

Prior to this, on October 11, Tertel announced that the plans of the Ukrainian side to stage terrorist attacks in Belarus. He clarified that up to 300 militants are being trained in Ukraine to capture one of the regional centers in the republic. At the same time, according to him, foreign instructors are training militants both in Ukraine and in Poland and Lithuania.

The day before, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that Poland and Ukraine were preparing militants for terrorist attacks in Belarus. He also recalled that he had warned about threats on the western border at the beginning of Russia’s special military operation to protect Donbass and said that Belarus would not allow Russians to be shot in the back.

On the same day, the Belarusian leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to deploy a joint regional group of troops.