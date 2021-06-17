It was one of the most anticipated video games of E3 2021 and he did not miss his appointment with Nintendo fans. The long-awaited The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has finally been seen in a new trailer that, more than solving doubts, generates theories about what we can expect from this new open world adventure in Hyrule. With the sky as the protagonist, we review the keys to his first great trailer.

After almost two years of silence, the expectation for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was maximum at E3 2021. There was a desire to know more, to see it in action, to discover its release date. And although he was present, perhaps, it was not what many fans wanted. Nintendo He spent just a few minutes talking about this long-awaited action adventure and open world that we now know, yes, it will go on sale on Nintendo Switch throughout 2022. It tastes little, it’s true, but the truth is that this short trailer is giving a lot to talk about for the clues and secrets that hides inside. The first time you see it, it excites you; you know it’s going to be another memorable adventure. But then you see him again, and again, and you begin to observe Link’s new weapons, his powers, and even theorize about his temporal continuity in the Zelda saga.

As always the team captained by Eiji Aonuma plays well with mystery by teaching and saying just enough to theorize about the new Legend of Zelda game without being entirely clear on what to expect from it. For example, your name. Nintendo assures that it has not given a title to the new Zelda because it would give clues to the story, although there are not a few who have already begun to talk about time jumps or some form of control the time, which has always been an essential piece of this fantasy universe. These theories gain weight if, in addition, we introduce the music of the trailer into the equation. As we tell you these days, something strange happens with the music of the new Zelda trailer and fans are already trying to discover what it is. There is even talk of some secret message hidden in that audio track.

With the first Breath of the Wild Nintendo knew how to maintain the mystery until just a few months before the launch of the video game on Wii U and Nintendo Switch, and it seems that they will repeat play with this long-awaited sequel, which has even generated debate about whether there are two versions by Link. For now, we leave you with our reaction and first impressions of the trailer.