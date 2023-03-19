In the run-up to the Spanish soccer Clásico we wanted to analyze what could be the keys for both teams to win the game:
During the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, one of the most important duels will be the confrontation between Vinicius Junior and Ronald Araujo. In the last four times that both teams have met, Araujo has been in charge of defending Vinicius on three occasions, and on each of them Barcelona has won. The Uruguayan player is a key player in Barcelona’s defense against Vinicius, as he has excellent 1v1 skills and great speed. In addition, he executes different individual fundamentals for full-back markings to reduce space and avoid confusion in the marking, which allows him to minimize the Brazilian’s reaction time and reduce his impact on Real Madrid’s offensive phase. This duel will be crucial in the match and can have a great impact on the final result.
Control of the match can be key in the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Both teams base their game on possession of the ball and have added a fourth midfielder to the lineup to be more effective when it comes to applying both offensive and defensive tasks. The coach Xavi has introduced Kessié to Barça, looking for a player profile more willing to step on both areas. The relocation of Gavi as a “false” left winger has created an asymmetry in the culé attacking wings. For his part, Ancelotti has used Valverde as a fourth midfielder since last season, which has allowed Real Madrid to be more efficient in all phases of the match Valverde is a versatile player who can act as a winger, midfielder or midfielder, and he has also scored many goals this season.
Both teams have had difficulties scoring goals in recent games, and it is that neither is going through its best moment of the season in the enemy area.
The main goalscoring stars, Benzema and Lewandowski, have had difficulties scoring, which has led other players to take on offensive responsibility (Vinícius or Raphinha). In these matches, the opportunities to score are limited, which leads the teams to minimize the risk of loss during offensive actions. The last Clásico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona was an example of this, since the white team did not have a single shot on goal in the 90 minutes, and Barça did not enjoy more than two chances in the entire match.
