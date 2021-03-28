The most significant piece of information from the US offensive on the Bolivian question is the denunciation of the “Politicization of the legal system”, the politicization of justice, of that country, behind the arrests of former interim president Jeanine Áñez and her ministers.

During the electoral campaign of President Joe Biden it was anticipated that the claims towards the region would be based in judicial independence to investigate corruption and drug trafficking and respect for human rights.

Áñez was arrested shortly after the start of the current government of Luis Arce, the former Minister of Economy of Evo Morales, who won the elections last October with the formula of the MAS party.

The former president and then senator assumed the interim government in a very controversial ceremony after Morales resigned and left the country. The power vacuum was thus covered with an agreement between all political forces, including the MAS, according to a document from the Catholic Church.

Morales’ resignation came in the midst of a nationwide rebellion, which included their own bases, after the OAS denounced an alleged manipulation of the October 2019 elections in which the indigenous leader sought his fourth consecutive term.

The count of the election worked normally but was suddenly interrupted when 84% of the vote had been controlled. Untill there Morales won but was far from avoiding a second round that I would find him in front of the unity of the entire opposition. His difference was seven points against his rival, Carlos Mesa. When the count was resumed the next day, Morales had the ten points necessary to avoid the ballot.

Because of these complaints, people took to the streets furiously. There were clashes with the police and demonstrations that spread throughout the country.

The Central Obrera Boliviana was the organization that initially, on November 10, asked the then president to resign in order to pacify the country. It was done by the general secretary of that historic trade union center, Juan Carlos Huarachi.

Then the head of the Armed Forces, General Williams Kaliman, made the same request. From that gesture Morales was taken to report the alleged hit.

Áñez took office and his government launched a fierce persecution against Morales and his allies, as now, with charges many of them lacking evidence.