Venezuela held primary elections on October 22, in which the three million voting ballots that had been printed for a day that took place almost completely normally were sold out, and which was marred after 10:30 p.m. local time. , due to a blockage of one of the servers, which has generated an indefinite delay in the issuance of the results.

The virtual winner -in the absence of a final count-, María Corina Machado, said that all expectations were “far exceeded” on a historic day in which Venezuelans made it clear who they want their candidate to be for the 2024 presidential elections. Below are the keys to the electoral process:

Optimism

The voters, who took to the streets early in the morning, lived the day with optimism regarding the country’s political future, which they see with new faces in the race for the Miraflores presidential palace and renewed faces throughout the Executive, in hands of Chavismo since 1999.

But the primaries were nothing more than a process to choose a candidate to challenge President Nicolás Maduro for the Presidency, a step that many others must follow, with a path strewn with obstacles that must be overcome before the second half of 2024, when They will hold the presidential elections, still without a date.

Machado, the clear favorite, is disqualified from holding elected public office, so if the measure is not reversed, the chosen one will not be able to compete with the ruling party next year and today’s optimism could turn into frustration.

Polling station members begin counting votes during the closing of the election day for the opposition primaries, in Caracas (Venezuela). EFE – Miguel Gutiérrez

Hope

In the minds of those who voted for Machado, there is no possibility that their vote will fall on deaf ears, and they live in the hope that the disqualification will be lifted, a condition that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, placed on Venezuela, in exchange for maintaining the temporary lifting of sanctions, announced this week.

But, according to what the head of the official delegation for dialogue with the opposition, Jorge Rodríguez, said in response, that is not going to happen in any scenario, an assertion that he reiterated ad nauseam.

Even so, the opposition’s legion of followers looks the other way and, not even remotely, is considering the option of their candidate being erased from the electoral landscape.

Denial

As in any celebration, spoilsports also appeared in this one, those who call themselves “independent opponents”, accused in recent years of “selling out” to Chavismo. And also some of those who, just a few months ago, were part of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) group, and even registered to participate in the primaries.

The most bizarre case is that of Carlos Prosperi, registered as a candidate for the internal elections and a fervent defender of the process, until just a couple of days ago, who, in an untimely turn, emerged as one of the biggest detractors of the primaries and their organization, a position he maintains to this day, despite the fact that his name is one of those that appears on the ballots.

With arguments that could well have a basis if it were not for the fact that he contradicts himself and his recent staunch defense of the inmates and their managers in the last few hours, he kicked, screamed and rebelled against everything and everyone: the organizing committee, the candidates, the virtual results or the election formula, among others.

Stake

In the absence of precise data, participation exceeded all expectations. Proof of this is that several voters were left unable to exercise their right to vote, as explained by some polling station members, as the ballots that had been printed for the day had run out.

The three million ballots were insufficient, something that could already be sensed hours before the voting centers closed, since, both in Caracas and in the interior of the country, the lines at some points were longer than expected.

Incidents

The most serious incident, which occurred when the entire country thought that the day had passed relatively normally, emerged well into the night, when the president of the CNP, Jesús María Casal, announced that the results could not be provided until the problem was resolved. blocking a server used as part of the count task.

Furthermore, the late opening of a large number of voting points, mainly due to the tardiness of polling station members, led to the accumulation of voters in long lines and a prolongation of the day that lasted until more than 7 p.m. :00, local time, when it should have ended three hours earlier.

On the other hand, there were some isolated incidents in which several individuals tried to block the work of the press, prevent the opening of some voting points, or destabilizing attempts, especially via social networks, of some “independent opponents”, who They were unable to make the day last.