This February 9, the second political trial against Donald Trump will begin, a process that is expected to last all week. The former president is accused of inciting the masses to insurrection during the assault on the Capitol on January 6, when the House of Representatives confirmed the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the November elections.

It is the second time that Donald Trump faces an ‘impeachment’. The first was settled in his favor in early 2020 after and was carried out after he was accused of pressuring Ukraine to investigate what was then emerging as one of its main contenders for the White House, Joe Biden.

Then the president was acquitted. On this occasion, the Democrats began the process claiming that Trump had allegedly committed “incitement to insurrection” by uttering phrases such as “if you don’t fight like the devil, you’ll never have a country again”, prior to the violent takeover of the Capitol on 6 January. However, his lawyers asked the Senate on Monday, February 8, to stop the process because it was considered a “political theater.”

“Of the more than 10,000 words that he said, Mr. Trump used the word ‘fight’ a little more than a handful of times, and always in a figurative sense (…) it was not and could not be interpreted as an encouragement of acts of violence, “added the tycoon’s lawyers.

Donald Trump is accused of inciting the deadly violence unleashed by his supporters on the United States Capitol on January 6. © Alex Edelman, AFP

Both lawyers and almost all Republican senators consider that an ‘impeachment’ cannot be initiated against a former president, but both Democratic senators and some experts disagree. Here are the keys to the second impeachment trial against Trump:

What exactly is an ‘impeachment’?

It is an extraordinary process devised by the fathers of the American Constitution in order to remove a president from office. This is included in section 4 of article II of the United States Constitution: “The president, vice president, and all civil servants of the United States shall be removed from office in the event of impeachment and conviction for treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors “.

As can be seen, this is not a process exclusively intended for a president, but can also be applied against any civil servant. In fact, on the website of the United States House of Representatives, it is indicated that the ‘impeachment’ has been activated on more than 60 occasions, of which only eight have ended with the dismissal of the accused, all of them federal judges.

Can the process be started against a former president?

If we strictly adhere to what is ruled in the aforementioned article of the Constitution, impeachment does not apply to a former president. This is how it is seen by most Republican senators who, in the words of Senator Rand Paul, regard the Democratic movement as “an unconstitutional sham.”

Screenshot of the television signal showing the US Chief Justice, John Roberts, presiding over the impeachment trial against Donald Trump in the Senate, in Washington, United States, on January 21, 2020. © US Senate

This is also considered by Donal Trump’s lawyers, who on Monday, February 8, affirmed that “the Senate must summarily reject this shameless political act” and assured that “giving in to the hunger of the Democrats for this political theater is a danger to our republic”.

“The Senate is being asked to do something patently ridiculous: try a private citizen in a process designed to remove him from a position he no longer holds,” added attorneys Bruce Castor, David Schoen and Michael van der Veen in a 78 document. pages in which they also denied that Trump incited the insurrection.

However, Democratic senators and numerous constitutional experts, including the conservative lobby ‘The Federalist Society’ believe so. For this they rely on the fact that there are at least three precedents in which senior government officials went through this process. In addition, both the events that are imputed to him, as the beginning of the process took place with Trump still as president.

How does the ‘impeachment’ process work?

To initiate the trial there must first be an indictment in the House of Representatives, which can be initiated by an external legal investigation or in the Judicial Committee of Congress. After this, the congressmen must vote. If there are more positive than negative votes, the process will move to a second phase in which the 100 legislators of the Senate become members of a jury.

Washington USA, 01/07/2021.- The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, delivers statements during a press conference at the United States Capitol. President Pelosi called for the impeachment of United States President Donald J. Trump either by the Cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment or possibly through the House of Representatives taking articles of impeachment. © EFE / EPA / SHAWN THEW

This is the process that begins this February 9 at 9 in the morning in Washington. On January 13, the Lower House added 232 votes in favor (all Democrats plus a dozen Republicans) and 197 against Trump being tried.

Now, two-thirds of senators will have to vote in favor for Trump to be finally tried. The Senate is divided between 50 Democratic and 50 Republican senators, plus the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. Given the voting numbers in the House of Representatives and the stance of Republican senators, it seems difficult for Democrats to get the other 17 votes needed to impeach Trump.

What do the Democrats hope to achieve?

The most immediate effect of the vote will be that Republican senators must express to the nation whether or not they support the controversial figure of Donald Trump. However, this is not the main purpose of the blue bench. Although the vote does not prosper and the process ends without the impeachment of Trump, having been rejected twice opens a new path: the disqualification vote.

This vote would prevent Donald Trump from running for re-election in 2024 and could only be done with a simple majority in the Senate. And that’s where the Democrats do have a chance of success due to the current setup of the Upper House. Despite the technical tie, the last word goes to Vice President Kamala Harris, also President of the Senate.

The big question in the latter case would be whether all Democratic senators would vote in favor of the impeachment. The tension within American society is very high and this assumption could delve further into it, so some Democrats could back down claiming that the main thing now is to reunify the nation.

Donald Trump will not be present in the Senate during the trial, although he has the right to deny the allegations under oath. But with him or without him inside the Capitol, this week will be decisive in elucidating the political future of the most controversial president in recent United States history.

With EFE, Reuters and local media