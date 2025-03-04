03/04/2025



Updated at 12: 51h.





The fans of Atlético de Madrid that will attend the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on Tuesday to see the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League between their team and the real Madrid You already know all the details of the acquisition of entries, displacement and access the stadium of Paseo de la Castellana.

The rojiblanco club has sent an email to the partners who will have the entrance for the European event by informing them of the steps to follow, both to get their ticket and for the displacement to Bernabéu. It explains that each of them must collect their entry individually, which will be nominative and non -transferable.

«Each entry will be delivered exclusively to the owner of the same, being essential to go to the collection place and present the original ID (…). In the case of children under 14 years of age, they must present the family book or the literal certification of birth registration. In no case will it be possible to collect an entry by a person other than the owner of the same ”, explains rojiblanca communication to its partners.









As Atlético de Madrid details, the tickets are personalized with the name of each partner and, additionally, A bracelet will be put to each person, which must be shown in the access lathes to the stadium next to the entrance and the ID.

The objective of this meticulous process is, according to the rojiblanco club, “avoid fraud and resale of visiting tickets that have been produced.” “In this way we protect those who make the entrances good, ensuring that they really go to the partners that have corresponded to them for their age, avoiding that they could be used by third parties,” he adds.

Atlético also informs that A meeting point has been established For partners who go to Bernabéu. It will be the Plaza de Castilla and 18.00, three before the initial beep. From there the resulting amateur group, in which ultras will be mixed and the rest of mattress fans, will fall escorted by the police. “However, the one who wishes can go directly to door 37 of the stadium, open from 7 pm.”

He Atlético Front He launched his own call for all rojiblancos fans who wish to join, in the same place, the Plaza de Castilla, but half an hour before the one established by the club in his mail to the partners.

A security device of 2,000 professionals

The Government Delegation explained that more than 1,900 professionals will form the security device for the DERBI that will face Real Madrid with Atlético de Madrid. To expedite the work of the agents, it has recommended to all the stadium attendees, both local and visitors, who come in advance to pass the established security controls.

The operation will be in charge of monitoring the areas surrounding the stadium to prevent incidents and will be formed by agents of the National Police, from the Police Intervention Unit, the Special Cavalry Unit and the Provincial Information Brigade, together with the Municipal Police of Madrid, Mobility Agents of the City Council, Samur-Civil Protection Components, the Fire Department, Red Cross members and the Red Cross members and auxiliary and auxiliary.

Metro will also reinforce the presence of guards since a capacity is expected in the Madrid stadium of 77,498 fans.