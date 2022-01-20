The extradition of former Brazilian player Robson de Sousa “Robino”, sentenced this Wednesday by the Italian Supreme Court to nine years in prison for raping a 23-year-old girl in 2013 in Milan, is in the hands of Brazil, which has the legal right to reject any official requests from Italy.

Article 6 of the Extradition Treaty between Italy and Brazil, signed in Rome in 1989 and ratified in 1991, provides for the right to reject an extradition request if the person involved “is a citizen of the country to which extradition is requested,” it highlights in an interview with EFE the Italian lawyer Angelo Cascella, sports law expert.

“That works with people who are not Brazilian or Italian, but in this case, it is a Brazilian citizen and Brazil can refuse. Of course, Italy will be able to present the details of the sentence, explain them to Brazil, and then some measures will be taken. “, Explain.

The process

Before Italy can formalize the extradition request, however, it will be necessary to wait for the reasons for the Supreme Court’s decision to be clarified, something that may take a few days or a few weeks.

There are, however, other situations that could potentially lead to Robinho’s arrest. “It could be that Italy asks for an international arrest warrant. In Europe, the countries have an agreement by which this procedure is simpler. At the international level, that is valid if the convicted person travels to another country, which has an agreement with Italy to extradition,” Cascella reported.

A provisional arrest in Brazil is also a possibility, although obviously the South American country would still have the last word.

The Italian Supreme Court rejected the appeal filed by Robinho’s lawyers, who defended the footballer by assuring that the girl had voluntary sexual relations with the Brazilian. Some intercepted phone calls were important for the final sentence in which Robinho assured: “It makes me laugh because I’m not interested, the woman was drunk, she doesn’t even know what happened.”

Robinho’s conviction had been confirmed in 2020 by the Milan Court of Appeal, which considered that the player, formerly of Real Madrid or Manchester City, among others, “brutally humiliated” the victim and voluntarily diverted the investigations.

The case

Robinho, Brazilian player.

Robinho played for Milan in 2013 and participated with a friend, Riccardo Falco, in the rape of a 23-year-old girl who was celebrating her birthday in a well-known Milanese venue.

There is no great danger that the crime prescribes, since Italian legislation provides for very long prescription periods in these cases, which can exceed 12 years. Robinho was sentenced to nine years in prison by Judge Mariolina Panasiti, of the IX Criminal Section of the Milan Court, for having raped a 23-year-old Albanian woman on January 22, 2013 in a Milanese nightclub along with five other people, when He played for Milan.

Italian legislation provides for three instances of trial, the first and second are of “merit”, in which the facts are studied, while the third is of “legitimacy”, in which the correct application of the principles and regulations of the transalpine law.

