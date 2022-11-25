With renewed international momentum, the government of Nicolas Maduro and the opposition will resume this Saturday, November 26 in Mexico, the negotiations on the crisis of Venezuelaafter 15 months of interruption that oxygenated Chavismo.

The news was confirmed this Thursday on its Twitter account by the Norwegian Embassy in Mexico, which stated, without giving further details, that “there the parties will sign a partial agreement on social matters”.

These are the keys to restarting the dialogs.

What topics will they address?

It is known that the agenda remains unchanged: opponents insist on a timetable for “free” presidential electionsscheduled for 2024, after accusing Maduro of being fraudulently re-elected in 2018, while the ruler demands the lifting of sanctions that the United States imposed on the former oil power.

However, the parties will sign an agreement to release Venezuelan resources blocked abroad, according to the government in a statement. The funds would serve to alleviate the collapse of basic services.

The opposition comes “with the urgency and will to find once and for all tangible agreements (…) that translate into solutions for the humanitarian crisis, respect for human rights (…) and, especially”, guarantees for “free and observable elections,” the Unitary Platform said yesterday in a statement.

But analysts such as political consultant Pablo Andrés Quintero consider that the international context, in addition to a weakening of the opposition, has removed “incentives” for Maduro to yield.

The energy crisis that unleashed the war in Ukraine increased the attractiveness of Venezuelan crude for Washingtonwhich maintains an oil embargo on Caracas, while the region experiences a political shift to the left.

“We hope they work for the relief of the humanitarian challenges facing Venezuelans, and free and fair elections,” Brian Nichols, head of US diplomacy for the Americas, said yesterday on Twitter.

Regarding the dialogues, Maduro said this Thursday that they are restarting “with the intention of recovering part of our resources” and that the ruling party is negotiating because it believes “in peace and democracy.”

Promoter of this return to the table, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, He considered this fact “excellent news” and guaranteed his support for the achievement of “concrete results.”

The restart of the dialogue was anticipated on Wednesday by the Colombian president, Gustavo Petrowho indicated that the round will last until this Saturday.

A source linked to the process told AFP that the delegations will hold a first “work session” tomorrow afternoon and that there is still no consensus on the next elections and their conditions.

Jorge Rodríguez and Gerardo Blyde represent Chavismo and the opposition at the negotiating tables.

Impulse International and the role of Petro



The Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorhe trusted “that there will be agreements” of this new attempt, in which Petro, the first leftist president of Colombia, plays a key role.

After assuming power on August 7, Petro reestablished diplomatic relations with Caracas, broken in 2019 due to differences between his predecessor, Iván Duque (2018-2022), and Maduro. Venezuela, meanwhile, welcomes the peace talks between the Colombian government and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

In fact, starting this Thursday, the Colombian president is making an official visit to Mexico.

The meeting consolidates the impulse given on November 11 in Paris when Petro, Macron, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandezand the Norwegian chancellor, anniken huitfeldtmet with the main Venezuelan negotiators.

Alberto Fernández, Emmanuel Macron and Gustavo Petro at the Paris Forum.

After the meeting, held during the fifth edition of the Paris Forum on Peace, the dignitaries called on the parties to resume dialogue and considered negotiation as the “only way” to overcome the crisis that has forced some seven million Venezuelans, according to United Nations.

Chavismo and the opposition entered into dialogues in Mexico in August 2021 after failed initiatives in 2018 in the Dominican Republic and 2019 in Barbados. Maduro froze them two months later for the extradition to the United States of Colombian businessman Alex Saabprosecuted for money laundering.

Camila Fabri and Alex Saab



In this new round, however, there is something new. Maduro included Camila Fabri, wife of Saab, in his negotiating teamwhom they credit as a “human rights defender”.

In a statement issued by the head of the Chavismo delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, president of the Venezuelan Parliament, it was clarified that Fabri’s entry into the official delegation occurs “while full incorporation is taking place” as a “diplomat”. de Saab, whose arrest they reject and describe as “illegal”.

The opposition, on the other hand, points out that Saab is a “front man” for Maduro.

Saab, a native of Barranquilla, was extradited in October 2021 to the United States from Cape Verde, where he had been in prison since June 2020, accused of allegedly having laundered money from Venezuelan accounts to accounts located in the United States, taking advantage of the regulated exchange system. that exists in the neighboring country, which is why Washington claims to have jurisdiction in the case.

Energy crisis and in opposition



The local and world scenario has changed since the last round. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó has lost key allies since in 2019 he proclaimed himself interim president invoking his status as leader of Parliament, with the support of fifty countries led by the United States.

Opposition parties also lost last year’s regional elections, in which they participated after boycotting the 2018 presidential and 2020 legislative elections over allegations of fraud, and their power to call protests plummeted.

Maduro, meanwhile, is seeking direct contacts with the administration of US President Joe Biden, who sent delegates to Caracas in May and June. Washington continues to ignore Maduro and considers Guaidó the “legitimate” leader of Venezuela, but expressed willingness to review its sanctions, in the midst of the energy crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Europe is also looking for ways out and Maduro says he is “ready” to supply it with oil and gas. On November 7, at the UN climate conference (COP27) in Egypt, Maduro spoke informally with Macron, who called on him to “undertake useful bilateral work.” France also ignores Maduro.

In the region, in addition to Colombia, Chile and Brazil elected presidents from the left this year, which added to those of Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia and Peru make up, according to analysts, a new progressive wave in the region.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

