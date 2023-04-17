The countries of the region are also not immune to the US intelligence documents, leaked online by the suspicious aviator Jack Teixeira. Although it is still unknown if the revealed data was manipulated, they link Egypt, Turkey and even the United Arab Emirates with Russia. In this Middle East news roundup, we also look at Iran’s alleged arms shipment to Syria via humanitarian flights, as well as the talks that are reshaping Arab relations.

Fragments of the Orient — a summary in which every Sunday we bring you the most outstanding news from the Middle East region and its surrounding countries.

in the synthesis from April 10 to 16we put the focus on Egypt, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Türkiye, Israel, Iran, Syria and Saudi Arabia:

1) The leaked secrets of the Pentagon also affect countries in the region

The battery of classified documents of the Pentagon leaked earlier this month have revealed US intelligence about allies and enemies in the Middle East. The shock wave, which has not been spared from strong denials, has reached Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Israel, among others.

At the head of these revelations is the alleged Egyptian plan to supply up to 40,000 rockets to Russia, secretly from their partners in the West. ‘The Washington Post’ – which had access to this data – summarized dialogues that would have taken place between President Abdelfatah al-Sisi and senior Russian military officials with the alleged objective of also delivering artillery ammunition and gunpowder to Moscow. Anonymous sources in Cairo called such revelations “informational nonsense”, while Washington – which gives Egypt a billion dollars in military aid every year – assured the Post that it was not aware of any plan.

Egyptian President Abdelfatah al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shake hands before a meeting in Sochi, Russia, October 23, 2019. © Sergei Fadeyechev / TASS Agency, Pool via AP

The ‘Associated Press’ agency echoed another possible stab at the United States, this time from the United Arab Emirates. The leak that concerns you reflects a possible collaboration between Emirati Intelligence and its Russian equivalent. A revelation that, once again, Abu Dhabi treated as “categorically false”.

In these crosses of power, ‘The New York Times’ reported that one of the documents revealed that representatives of the Wagner mercenary group met with “Turkish contacts” to negotiate the purchase of weapons for its fighters in Ukraine, suggesting that Mali could be the transit destination for the operation. The data does not clarify if an agreement was reached or if the Government of Turkey – a member of NATO, although neutral on the Russian invasion in Ukraine – was aware of the situation.

On the other side, in the United States, the extracted secrets also reflect what Washington thinks about Israel’s position on the war. Although for now the Israeli government has refused to provide weapons to kyiv so as not to deteriorate its relations with Russia – with whom it coordinates air strikes in Syria -, US intelligence suggests that this could change if Israel distributes its war materiel through third parties or if the military link between Israel is strengthened. Moscow and Iran.

Finally, Israel completely denied another of the publications, specifically the one that indicated that its secret service (the Mossad) would have encouraged the protests against the judicial reform promoted by Netanyahu’s coalition.

2) Iran took advantage of the Turkish-Syrian earthquake to introduce weapons into Syria

Under the pretext of sending humanitarian aid to the victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake From the past February 6th, Iran took the opportunity to include weapons on planes to Syria. At least that was reported exclusively by the Reuters agency, which confirmed the information through nine sources.

Workers unload packages sent by Iran to assist those affected by the earthquake in Syria, at the Aleppo airport, on February 8, 2023. © AFP

The supplies included advanced communication equipment and batteries and spare parts for radars, with the aim of strengthening both the defenses of Iranian militias operating in Syria and the Bashar al-Assad regime. Still according to Reuters – which built its report by consulting Western intelligence officials, sources who were close to the leaders of Israel and Iran, as well as a Syrian Army defector and a serving Syrian officer – the weapons were distributed piecemeal, in flights mainly to Aleppo, and was transported by Iranian agents.

Reuters mentions in the same way that, upon learning of this flow of Iranian weapons into Syria, Israel it intensified its regular bombing raids on the country to counter it. It is worth remembering that Israeli forces attacked Syria four times in a period of six days, between March 30 and April 4.

The British news agency asked the Iranian mission at the UN in New York about whether Tehran used humanitarian aid flights to deliver weapons to Syria. “That’s not true,” was the curt Iranian reply.

3) Saudi Arabia, scene of historic visits by Iranian and Syrian delegations

Since Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume diplomatic relations in dialogues mediated by China, cooperation and dialogue in the Middle East have not stopped reactivating. Like a domino effect, Riyadh approached Syriawhile in parallel it advances to mediate a way out of the civil war in Yemen.

He April 12th, Iranian and Syrian delegations arrived in Jeddah, an image that months ago was unthinkable. Tehran’s envoys discussed how to get the reopening of the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia and its consulate general in Jeddah; On the Syrian side, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad spoke with his Saudi counterpart about “the necessary steps to achieve a full political agreement on the Syrian crisis“.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah receives his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on April 12, 2023. © Saudi Press Agency / Handout via Reuters

This first visit by a senior Syrian official to Saudi Arabia since the start of the war in 2011 was also aimed at strengthening the idea that Syria can return to the Arab League. Arab executives have rejected the Al-Assad regime for the brutal repression of the 2011 uprising, which led to internal conflict. But, as al-Assad has consolidated his control over most of the territory, his neighbors have begun to consider a rapprochement, and Riyadh has become his main backer.

Of course, there is still a long way to go. For example, this April 15, a meeting of the representatives of the Arab League nations ended without support for the return of Syria, although with the will to support dialogues in favor of a political solution. According to reports, Qatar would lead the opposition to the readmission of Syria, a position that would be joined by Morocco, Kuwait and Yemen.

4) Bahrain and Qatar turn the page and restore relations

In line with all these diplomatic moves, Bahrain joined the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and announced the restoration of relations with Qatarmore than two years after the Arab boycott against the small oil country was lifted.

Bahrain was the only one of the Persian Gulf countries that it had not resumed ties with Qatar, an impasse that was resolved 12th April during a meeting between diplomatic leaders of both nations in Riyadh.

In 2017 – and until January 2021 – Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt imposed a diplomatic blockade on Qatar on the grounds that it supported Islamist groups and was close to Iran, accusations that Doha always denied. The measure caused the prohibition of the use of the airspace and waters of these four countries, as well as the interruption of commercial exchanges, although it did not cause much dent in the emirate’s economy, supported by its extensive oil resources.

With this rapprochement, Bahrain and Qatar pledged to “improve the unity and integration of the Gulf in accordance with the GCC Charter”, in line with the bloc’s mission, which seeks greater unity in the face of regional challenges.

5) Prisoner exchange and a new round of talks in Yemen

Between April 14 and 16the internationally recognized Government of Yemen and the houthi rebels completed a exchange of 869 prisonersin a process facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) that aims to bring the parties closer to an end to the bloody war of almost nine years.

Released Houthi prisoners celebrate upon their arrival at the airport in Sana’a, Yemen, on April 14, 2023. ©Hani Mohammed/AP

Hundreds of detainees were released in Sana’a, Aden, Marib, Mokha and Abha in Yemen; and from Riyadh and Abha in Saudi Arabia, in the second largest exchange of prisoners since the start of the conflict in 2014. At the same time, it is not ruled out that the Saudi government – ​​which has participated in the war since 2015, in support of the Executive Yemeni – can carry out further releases unilaterally.

For his part, the president of the Supreme Political Council – the executive body of the Houthis – announced that a new round of negotiations with Saudi Arabia (which mediates indirect dialogues between the parties) would take place after the Eid Al Fitrthe festival that marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of Islam.

Last week, an Omani-brokered meeting allowed the Houthis and Saudis to meet face-to-face for the first time since the start of Yemen’s civil war. Although the approaches are positive, it is still unclear how a permanent ceasefire and a political route to unify the country, divided into multiple factions: the Houthis control the north; there is a government recognized by the international community; a breakaway council, supported by the United Arab Emirates, rules parts of the south.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians gathered for the last Friday of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on April 14, 2023. © Jamal Awad / Reuters

And as closing The photo of the week is for the massive prayer on the last Friday of Ramadan in the Al-Aqsa compound, in Jerusalem. According to the Waqf, the Jordanian Islamic body that regulates the facilities, some 250,000 Muslim worshipers flocked to the mosque, despite violence by Israeli forces, several Palestinian attacks and even shelling from Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and Israel. Specifically, the death of a young man near the Esplanade by Israeli fire and two consecutive Israeli raids in Al-Aqsa led to all these events.