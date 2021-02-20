On Thursday, Alcudia’s mayor Barbara Rabassa was handed the keys to the new primary school – CEIP Port d’Alcudia.

The building of the school has cost 4.3 million euros. There was a two-month extension to the work because of the pandemic, but only one month was needed. For infants as well as for primary school age children, a number of pupils from the three other primary schools in the municipality will be transferred to what the regional education minister, Martí March, called “the Nordic school” when I have visited building work in March last year just before the lockdown. The reference is to the fact that the school lies between the avenues Sweden and Norway – Sweden and Norway.

The town hall has paid for the building. In order to ensure that the work was carried out as soon as possible (because of a real need for more school places), the town hall funded the construction from the vast surplus that it hadn’t been able to spend on other things; this was because of the ‘Ley Montero’ and the restrictions placed on town hall spending. The government will repay the town hall in installments.