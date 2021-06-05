“A historic agreement.” The UK Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak, thus announced the consensus reached this Saturday in London within the G-7 on the reform of international fiscal rules. The seven most developed nations in the world have reached an agreement to promote a minimum corporate tax of “at least 15%” and a formula for multinationals to pay taxes where they generate their profits. This milestone is not the final one: there are still several key meetings this year for a common position to be adopted on a larger scale. But it is a first step that establishes a forceful stance to curb tax avoidance by large corporations, which according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) about 200,000 million remains each year to the public coffers of the States.

The G-7 does not have a formal role in the global tax reform process, led by the OECD and the G-20. The latter will meet at the beginning of July in Venice in the appointment that is considered key to give the final push a new international tax order. What is certain is that the nations that make up the G-7 – the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom – represent a powerful bloc with relevant specific weight and the capacity to put pressure on other states. Following this weekend’s agreement between the G-7 finance ministers, the Heads of State and Government of the Seven will meet next week.

This week there have also been parallel developments in Brussels. The EU has given the green light to the directive that obliges multinationals to break down the profits and taxes they pay country by country, tax havens included. It has also inaugurated an independent body on taxation (EU Tax Observatory), to formulate concrete proposals on the community tax system, one of the policies of the bloc that so far has avoided the harmonization that has been imposed in other areas.

The European Council, which represents the 27, will meet at the end of June, but the agenda does not foresee discussions on the taxation of multinationals. The European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, nevertheless applauded the agreement reached in the G-7 and stressed that Brussels will play an active role in the face of the G-20 meeting. “The Commission will actively contribute to these ongoing multilateral discussions to ensure that we reach an ambitious agreement in July,” he said. Although Brussels does not have an official date set to deal with the issue, in meetings of ministers such as Ecofin, they usually give an account of what is debated in international forums, and the idea is that the EU will abide by the conclusions of the G-20 and the OECD.

EU action has always been limited by having among its partners lax taxation countries, such as Ireland or the Netherlands, which have become the back door of multinationals to divert profits to tax havens. Now, an unprecedented economic crisis and the radical turn of the United States – Joe Biden has proposed a minimum tax of 15% and a system for the 100 largest multinationals to pay taxes where they make a profit – has brought back negotiations that with Donald Trump they had come to a standstill.

Relying on increasingly sophisticated tax engineering, large groups have been reducing their tax bill by taking advantage of the gaps in current legislation, designed in the twenties of the last century. This establishes that companies pay their taxes wherever they have a physical presence. A concept that has become obsolete in a global and digital world. These tricks – mostly legal, hence the big problem for governments – have fueled a race to the bottom in corporate tax over the past three decades. In the EU alone, the legal rate has fallen from 50% in the 1980s to around 22% today, the result of increasingly fierce tax competition between countries.

As early as 2013, the OECD and the G20 agreed to work on a plan to limit the erosion of tax bases and profit shifting (a process known as BEPS) from multinationals. The OECD, which is leading the negotiations between more than 130 countries, expected to reach a consensus in 2020 on its two pillars – a formula for corporations to pay where they have profits and a minimum corporate tax – but the pandemic and especially the Donald Trump’s US exit from the talks froze the process.

At the G-20 meeting in Venice in early July, a consensus, at least political, is expected on both pillars. Spain, Germany, France and Italy have already supported a minimum corporate tax, in a letter from their Economy and Finance ministers published on Friday by EL PAÍS and other international media. In October, there will be a G20 summit in Rome.

One issue that remains in the air is the Google rate: The US asked in the G-7 that the countries that have it approved, such as Italy, France and the United Kingdom, withdraw it. Nor is it known what minimum corporate tax will be agreed, although after the agreement of the Seven and the official approach of the United States, 15% gain more and more weight. This proposal is less ambitious than the one initially advanced by Biden (21%) and they defend countries like France. The economist Gabriel Zucman, director of the EU Tax Observatory and one of the greatest experts on the subject, also considers that it is very low. In a recent interview with this newspaper, however, he assured that the most urgent thing is to establish a common framework, regardless of the type that is agreed. “Nothing prevents raising it to countries that want to be more ambitious,” he said.