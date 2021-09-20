The Canary Island of La Palma has taken 50 years to host a new eruption. Since September 11, the so-called ‘pretty island’ has been reported by the numerous earthquakes and deformations that the National Geographic Institute has registered in its volcanic surveillance network. What happened yesterday Sunday is history. The magma reached the surface, leaving impressive images and causing hundreds of evictions, road closures and the concern of residents in the municipalities of El Paso and Los Llanos.

Why has the eruption occurred?



Last Saturday, September 11, the earth began to shake on the beautiful island, La Palma, in a clear sign that the magma was beginning to look for a place to appear. Barely a week later, and after more than almost 30,000 earthquakes, with 15-centimeter deformations of the terrain and very clear gas anomalies, the earth was opening up with a tremendous roar, giving way to a spectacle as overwhelming as it was hypnotic. Lava runs again down the slopes of Cumbre Vieja, as it did exactly 50 years ago in the Teneguía, in the south of the island. Explains David Calvo, volcanologist and spokesperson for the Canary Islands Volcano Institute (INVOLCAN).

How many earthquakes have preceded the eruption?



“Since 2017 there are swarms at 20 or 30 kilometers deep, but this one started at 10”, explains the director of the National Geographic Institute (IGN) in the Canary Islands, María José Blanco. According to the National Geographic Institute, up to 6,600 small earthquakes have been recorded in this seismic swarm. The current seismic phenomenon has been “very energetic” and was releasing more energy in a few days than that caused by the submarine eruption of El Hierro in 2011 over two months.

How long can the rash last?



It is the great unknown. Scientists deploy dozens of instruments and try to guess the next steps of an enemy that will not allow a second of rest. Experts point out that to predict the end of this episode it is important to study the sulfur dioxide emissions that are recorded. The eruption could last “several weeks, if not a few months,” as explained by the director of the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands, Nemedio Pérez. “The bag that can be three or five kilometers deep is connected to another bag 20 or 30 kilometers, so the feedback from the one that is deeper on the shallower one could make the eruption lengthen,” he said. added the expert.

In 1704 the eruption of the Siete Fuentes volcano, in Tenerife, lasted five days, but there are also records of one of the longest known in the history of Europe, that of Timanfaya, in Lanzarote, which lasted 2,055 days. The last eruption of a volcano in the Canary Islands occurred on the island of El Hierro and lasted from October 10, 2011 to March 5, 2012.

Statistics indicate that the average time usually oscillates between two and three months, “although we can approach half a year”, indicates Jesús Ibáñez, professor of Earth Physics at the University of Granada (UGR). “Due to the eruptive process through the energy that is being put into play, the sources of lava and the height of the volume emitted, we are talking about something that is going to last in time, although that does not mean that all the time it goes to be exactly the same as now. There may be days without magma being released to the surface and then activated for a few more days. But we cannot say that people can go home in a few weeks. We are talking about months, “warned the specialist.

Why are there so many eruptive mouths?



The volcano has at least nine eruptive mouths that emit lava. The lava flow did not advance very quickly at first, Involcan spokesman David Calvo said. The spokesperson for the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (Involcan) has indicated that some mouths emit lava with more force than others, and explained that the first hours of the eruption are crucial to understand how the eruptive process will develop. Experts agree that it is common for there to be several eruptive mouths and in the Canary Islands it is normal for them to be separated by long distances. There may be several active mouths or that within a few hours everything will be concentrated in one.

What is the path of the lava?



The lava makes its way down the slopes of the municipality of El Paso on its way to the sea, where it was expected to arrive in the early hours of Tuesday or late in the day as its progress slowed. Experts have ruled out “greater danger” due to the fact that it touches the sea. “There will be an emission of water vapor and white smoke will be seen but there is no special danger,” he says.

Are the gases that come out of the mouths dangerous?



Volcanoes emit a number of gases, mostly water vapor, CO2, and sulfurous compounds of sulfur, chlorine, and others. The white cloud that can be seen in the images is water vapor, but it also expels ash, small fragments of magma. Experts warn of the danger of the gases emanating from the volcano. And they prevent from approaching the lava flows, or rivers of lava. “You have to be careful because in the previous eruption on La Palma two people died from inhalation of toxic gases.”

“Populations have to be very careful with gases because the volume of gases emitted is really very high. When you get your laundry done and lose your house is terrible, but you have to be very careful with gases because they are very harmful “, highlights Jesús Ibáñez, professor of Earth Physics at the University of Granada (UGR).

The Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands has made a first estimate of the amount of sulfur dioxide (SO2) emitted into the atmosphere by the current eruptive process in Cumbre Vieja during its first day. This first estimate has turned out to be of the order of 21,800 tons per day, assuming a wind speed of 10 meters per second. The estimation has been made after taking 4 measurements with an optical sensor type miniDOAS in a land mobile position, and it will be reviewed once the wind speed data used for this first analysis is contrasted.

How many such eruptions have there been in recent years?



In the Canary Islands there have been thirteen well-documented historical eruptions, since 1585. Six of them have occurred on La Palma, the island with the most eruptions, the greenest and also the youngest. The last two on the surface were in 1971 and 1949.

However, under the sea there was one in El Hierro off the coast of La Restinga. In that last eruption, the volcano was active from October 11, 2011 to May 5, 2012. As has happened and happens in all eruptions, the process of expulsion of magmatic material was preceded by a swarm of earthquakes that alerted not only the population, but also activated the deployment of means of the scientific community. Despite occurring at sea, the dreaded tsunami did not occur, since the crater was gradually blinding at a depth of 1,000 meters and only at first had a small explosive phase that reached the surface.