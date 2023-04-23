After a weekend with normal temperatures, something rare so far in spring, a new progressive and widespread escalation in thermometers will begin this Sunday that will continue at least until Thursday. But this time it is a “very extreme and very anomalous” heat for these dates, so much so that “we could be facing one of the most intense warm periods, if not the most, of those registered in April since there are data”, that is, since 1961, warns Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). These are the keys to an episode that will last until the weekend and that will teleport to Spain from the end of April to July 1, with highs that can be around 38°/39° and lows above 20°:

How long will it last and what will the peak be?

This Sunday the temperatures will begin to rise and in some points in the interior of Murcia and Valencia and the Guadalquivir valley they will already exceed 30°. On Monday, the ascent will continue and 25° will be installed in large areas of the center, south and east of the Peninsula, while 30° will be exceeded in the Guadiana and 32° in the Guadalquivir. On Tuesday it will reach 30° in the Tagus and Guadiana and inland Catalonia and 32° in the Guadalquivir and inland Murcia. On Wednesday, a new upturn, especially in the north. They may exceed 30° in the Ebro, in points in the south of Galicia and throughout the center and south and 34° or 35° in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir.

Thursday will be the worst day, with 30° very widespread: between 30° and 32° in the south of Galicia, 30° in the center of Castilla y León, 32° in the Ebro and 30° inside the communities cantabrian Madrid could exceed 32° and more than 34° are expected in Extremadura, western Castilla-La Mancha and a large part of Andalusia. Even in Andújar (Jaén), the province of Córdoba and a good part of Seville, it will reach between 36° and 38°.

It is possible that the situation will continue until Friday, when the tropical nights will begin ―in which the thermometers do not drop below 20°― in Castilla-La Mancha and eastern Andalusia. But that day “it seems that there will be a notable drop in the Bay of Biscay, which would also affect the west of Castilla y León and Extremadura”, although temperatures would still rise more in the east, with more than 35° in a good part of Andalusia, Murcia and interior of the Valencian Community. Over the weekend “they would drop somewhat, but this very warm episode would continue,” according to Del Campo.

Comparison between the maximum forecast for Thursday, April 27, and the average maximum for the month of April. CESAR RODRIGUEZ BALLESTEROS / AEMET

How much above normal will the temperatures be?

The anomaly with respect to eigenvalues April will be brutal. The average temperature between the maximums and the minimums will be between 6° and 10° above normal in most of Spain, values ​​for the second half of June. On Monday, the maximum will be between 5° and 10° higher than normal in almost all of Spain and more than 10° in some areas.

On Tuesday, a tongue of fire of between 10° and 15° more will spread through Andalusia, Murcia, Albacete, Alicante and Valencia; on Wednesday it will be extended to Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha and areas of Castilla y León, Navarra, the Basque Country and Aragon; and on Thursday it will cover almost the entire country, except the coasts. There will even be points in Andalusia, Albacete and the Basque Country where the thermometers will mark 15° to 20° more. The minimums will also be high, although less, between 3° and 5° above the first days, an anomaly that will increase from Thursday.

Will any areas be saved?

Hardly any, it is a very widespread episode. “At first, on the shores of the Mediterranean and the Cantabrian Sea, but on the same coast, the temperatures will be more typical for the season due to the effect of the breezes,” Del Campo qualifies. In the Balearic Islands it will also be hot, with 25° in the interior of Mallorca the first days and 30° on Thursday and Friday. In the Canary Islands the temperatures will be “somewhat higher than normal”, but nothing comparable to the anomalies of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

Is it a heat wave?

It is not in the strict sense, since, by definition, they only occur in summer. Aemet establishes three thresholds for duration, intensity and extension: “temperatures above the 95% percentile of the maximum in July and August must be recorded, affect 10% of the stations and last at least three days”.

For it to be a heat wave, the most extreme temperatures of the dog days would have to be reached, from July 15 to August 15. However, the values ​​are extremely high for April and the extension and duration criteria are met. For Aemet, it is a “very warm episode, very intense and very unusual for April.”

What are the direct causes?

Several factors converge that feed back and help temperatures soar. As of Sunday, the high pressures caused by a dorsal anticyclonic ―structure in the middle layers of the atmosphere that generates downward movements of the air―, which will give rise to stable weather. In addition, as the ridge approaches, it will drag a very warm subtropical air mass over the Peninsula which, due to its downward movements, will further heat said mass ―phenomenon called subsidence―. The subsidence It also prevents the formation of clouds, so the sun will shine brightly. In the absence of wind, the surface gets very hot and adds more heat to the lower layers of the atmosphere.

And the background ones?

“This episode of summer temperatures in April cannot be explained without anthropogenic climate change, because it is not something punctual, but overwhelmingly we see how in recent decades the warm episodes dominate the cold ones and each time they arrive earlier, they are more frequent , they last longer and are more intense”, emphasizes Del Campo. This warm episode is the second this spring after the one in mid-March.

Awnings already installed in the commercial streets of the center of Seville to combat the heat, on Friday. PACO BRIDGES

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), attribution studies are no longer needed in these cases, because it is indisputable that, with more heat in the atmosphere, both the average and extreme heat rise. “Temperatures previously considered extreme are now rare, and those that were previously practically impossible are the new definition of extreme,” explains the WMO. But climate change not only causes the warming of the atmosphere, but, “and this is still being studied”, it seems that it is also “modifying atmospheric patterns and currents”, which “may be helping the southern European countries experience more intense warming, which will accelerate in the future.

Has it happened before?

There are some precedents, such as April 2011, when it reached 37.4° in Murcia, and that of 1997, when Seville registered 35.4°. The forecasts suggest that these levels will be exceeded, but until the episode ends, it will not be known whether or not it is the worst in history. It is very possible that many monthly records will be broken and the climatologist Maximiliano Herrera, from the Twitter account Extreme Temperatures Around The World, points to Seville, Córdoba, Granada, Madrid and Toledo. The highest temperature measured in the capital in April is 30.1°, a value from the beginning of July, and now up to 32° is expected. He Cordoba’s record is 34° and it could be beaten by more than four degrees. If the forecasts come true, “it would be something never seen in our modern history,” sentences the Aemet researcher Juan Jesus Gonzalez German.

