For 180 years, the two South American countries have been fighting over the Essequibo region; which is rich in natural, mineral and oil resources. The most recent tension was unleashed in 2015, after the American multinational ExxonMobil found new oil bags under the waters of that border area. Next Friday, February 26, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague will hold a first hearing on the dispute.

The Essequibo, a border territory between Venezuela and Guyana, has been in dispute officially since 1841. At that time, the Venezuelan government denounced an incursion into its territory by the British Empire, of which present-day Guyana was still part. The disputed territory covers a total of 159,542 square kilometers with an abundance of natural, mineral and oil resources.

The region constitutes about 60% of the current territory of Guyana and returned to the center of the dispute between the two countries in 2015 after the American multinational ExxonMobil discovered a new and prolific oil field, which according to Venezuela is located in the disputed waters.

The claim of this territory is one of the few meeting points between the opposition and the Government in Venezuela, which does not accept the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on December 18 to declare itself competent to settle the case. Guyana sued Venezuela before the international entity and, that day, the organization accepted the request of the Venezuelan authorities to postpone the hearing of the trial until next Friday, February 26. Venezuela requested that time to consult on the dispute, but the time has come to return to court.

What is the origin of the dispute between Venezuela and Guyana?

The origin of the discussion on the sovereignty of the Essequibo territory dates back to the time of the colonies. At first it was controlled by the Spanish. Later, he was part of the Captaincy General of Venezuela, when it was founded in 1777; and later it was integrated into the new Republic of Venezuela from 1811 for a short period of time.

When Venezuela definitively gained independence from Gran Colombia in 1830, its eastern border was defined by the Essequibo River. However, in 1814 the Dutch handed over to Great Britain the rights to present-day Guyana and Suriname, without it being clear what the western border of this territory was.

For this reason, in 1840 the British appointed the explorer Robert Schomburgk to trace it. It is at this moment where the current territorial dispute begins. Shortly after the start of exploration, the so-called “Schomburgk line” was unveiled, a controversial route that claimed an additional 80,000 square kilometers west of the Essequibo River, within the territory that Venezuela recognized as its own.

Thus, in 1841, Venezuela sought the support of the United States to denounce the incursion of the British into its territory. With this, the Americans decided to intervene in 1895 in the border dispute under the Monroe Doctrine, which called for an “America for the Americans.”

International arbitration

Following the US decision, the British Empire agreed in 1897 to create a treaty to submit the dispute to international arbitration. Venezuela’s intention was to claim the territory as its own as of uti possidetis iuris, a principle of International Law that guarantees States to be able to administer territories that historically belong to them.

Venezuela’s argument was based on the inclusion of this territory under the sovereignty of the Captaincy General of Venezuela in 1777. However, the so-called Paris Arbitration Award of 1899 was resolved in favor of Great Britain and the “Schomburgk line was established. “as the border between both territories.

But in 1949, the alleged discovery of papers that compromised the impartiality of the Russian jurist Friedrich Martens in the trial led Caracas to denounce the ruling to the UN. In 1966, Venezuela and the United Kingdom signed the pact known as the Geneva Agreement, by which they promised to find an agreed solution to the dispute.

However, the independence of Guyana three months later left the document in limbo. Venezuela does not accept the 1899 decision and Guyana, for its part, refuses any other decision other than this one. The 1966 pact declares that, in the absence of an agreed solution, the UN Secretary General must find other means of solution. But so far it has not been possible.

The International Court of Justice comes into play in 2018

Faced with the resurgence of Venezuelan claims in 2015, Guyana decided to take the matter to the ICJ in 2018, which declared itself competent in the matter on December 18. Guyana’s main position, however, continues to be to respect the 1899 decision, as stated in the words of the country’s former president Carl Barrington Greenidge in an interview for BBC Mundo in 2017.

“They received the mouth of the Orinoco River and agreed, as part of the Washington Treaty of 1897, to accept the decision of the arbitral tribunal as final and final. Therefore, as far as we are concerned, that claim ended at that point: Venezuela received territory, Guyana received territory and the treaty operated without problems for 63 years, “he said.

Since then, Venezuela’s position has focused on not accepting the legitimacy of the ICJ to resolve this conflict. The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, said in December 2020 that the 1966 treaty “denies the judicial process” that the ICJ intends to implement, “incapable of reaching the practical and satisfactory settlement that this treaty imposes on both parties.”

New tensions with the arrival of 2021

In January 2021, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, published a decree to protect the Essequibo region through the so-called “territory for the development of the Atlantic Facade”. Guyana considered the decree “deeply disturbing” and denounced the increase in the Venezuelan military presence in the area.

On the occasion of this “defense” promulgated by the Government of Venezuela, on January 21 the Venezuelan Navy stopped two Guyanese fishing boats that, according to Caracas, were sailing in waters of “full Venezuelan sovereignty”. Guyana, for its part, defends the waters as its own and called on the Venezuelan charge d’affaires in Georgetown, Moses Chávez, to request their release.

This same Wednesday, February 24, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) of Venezuela accused the United States of wanting to disintegrate the Venezuelan territory through its “transnationals” whom, they say, they send “to do the work of neocolonialism, to do the infiltration and penetration work “.

Despite the Venezuelan position regarding the role of the ICJ, next Friday, February 26, both countries will participate in the first hearing of this trial organized by the Court of The Hague. The immovable positions of both countries around the disputed territory make it difficult to think of an early solution for sovereignty over the Essequibo.

