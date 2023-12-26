If you asked any person to make a list of the means of transport that need to change to be more environmentally responsible, they would most likely end up naming the usual 'suspects'. He will talk about airplanes or cars, because they are the ones we tend to keep in mind the most or the ones we know the most about. However, transportation is much broader and decarbonization extends far beyond electric vehicles and airplanes testing new types of fuel. Making maritime transport much more eco-efficient is equally crucial.

“Maritime transport influences our lives more than we think, since 80% of global freight transport is carried out by ship,” explains Samir Fernández, director of Marine Fuel Solutions at Cepsa.

Ships also enter into the emissions accounts. “Maritime transport represents 13.5% of the European Union's emissions and 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, figures similar to aviation,” he says. According to the environmental report on European maritime transport by the European Environment Agency and the European Maritime Safety Agency, maritime transport is behind land and air transport in emissions. “Due to the use of bunker fuel, the maritime transport industry has a high carbon footprint and emits considerable amounts of NOx and SOx,” adds Frans Pieter Lindeboom, director of Lhyfe Spain. “Managing to decarbonize this sector is essential,” says Fernández.

Furthermore, they are not their only impacts on the environment. It is also connected to the doubling of underwater noise between 2014 and 2019 or the arrival of invasive species in European aquatic ecosystems.

For this reason, the green transformation plans of the administrations already take into account what happens at sea. “Our sustainable and smart mobility strategy clearly states that all modes of transport must be more sustainable, smart and resilient, including maritime transport,” assured following the presentation of the report Adina Vălean, Commissioner for Transport of the European Union. One of the components of the Spanish Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR) is the “maritime eco-incentive”, which seeks to promote maritime transport as an alternative to the road.

The ultimate goal is to decarbonize the seas and, as I remembered a few months ago UNCTAD, that implies ambitious action at the global level. The strategy of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is to reach net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. Mærsk, the transport giant, named the first methanol-powered container ship Laura Mærsk in September. The company wants to reach those net zero emissions as early as 2040 and green methanol is its bet. It is one of the many alternatives that are being worked on, because using alternative energies to fossil fuels is the fundamental way to achieve this decarbonization.

Green hydrogen also enters that list as a potential alternative. As Lindeboom indicates, it can be used directly to generate electricity when ships are in port or to travel short distances, 100 or 200 km, which are those that cover connections between islands, fjords or river crossings. They are, for example, already giving green hydrogen to two ferries in French Brittany. In addition, it can also have uses “indirectly”, he adds, since “the production of ammonia and methanol” is included in the alternatives to current marine fuels.

“Ports in general, also in Spain, have clear ambitions to reduce emissions and see hydrogen as a potential facilitator,” he points out. Although “it's still in its infancy,” they see its potential.

Biofuels in the Strait



What is already a tangible alternative are biofuels. “Second generation biofuels (2G) are produced from organic waste that does not compete with food, such as used cooking oils or agricultural or livestock waste, among others,” says Fernández. They add decarbonization and circular economy. “The use of biofuels can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% compared to traditional fuels,” recalls the manager.

Cepsa began producing these 2G biofuels in 2022 at its Palos de la Frontera park. It was the first, but it has not been the last. In fact, they are going to build with Bio-Oils “the largest 2G biofuels plant in southern Europe,” he says, and they hope to have a production capacity of 2.5 million tons per year in Spain and Portugal by 2030. “At the level Globally, many companies are working to increase the amount of 2G biofuels, which will make this a very good option in the short and medium term so that shipping companies can reduce their carbon emissions,” he indicates.

The use of biofuel in ships is not something theoretical: it is already happening in Spanish ports. “The first passenger ships powered by second-generation biofuels crossed the Strait of Gibraltar this summer with biofuels manufactured and supplied by Cepsa to Naviera Armas Trasmediterránea,” says Fernández. Cepsa has already supplied this fuel in a couple of Spanish ports and could do so with different methods in all the ports in which they operate in Spain.

The great potential of biofuels is that they do not involve changing the essence of the boat. That is, you do not have to modify the engine or the fuel storage system to use them. It is also not necessary to give extra training to the crew. “They can be used immediately, thus contributing to accelerating the energy transition,” says Fernández, since they can be “decarbonized now” and while these other renewable fuel alternatives continue to be developed.

Are those decarbonization objectives that the maritime transport industry has imposed itself therefore too ambitious? “Today, decarbonization goals are ambitious in any industry,” says Lindeboom. “A combination of solutions will be needed to end climate change,” she predicts, “a key vector will be the use of carbon-neutral fuels to decarbonize the maritime industry.” And, to do this, you will have no choice but to do these homework.