The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) feared that the sky would break over the Community of Madrid on Sunday, September 3, especially in the southwest but also in the metropolitan area, which concentrates 7.3 million people – the second largest of Europe after Paris. It was going to be a deluge of potentially catastrophic consequences. In the capital, very unaccustomed to heavy rains and poorly prepared for them, more than 87 liters per square meter have never fallen in a day since there were records and at least 120 were expected. Furthermore, in 1971, when this record occurred , the city was another. In the current one, much more populated, barely 25 liters – 15 below the minimum warning, the yellow one – usually leave subway entrances converted into waterfalls and lobbies, swimming pools, flooded tunnels and flooded streets and entrances. “It could rain more or less the same as so far this year: 145 liters,” contextualizes the spokesperson for this organization, Rubén del Campo. But the capital was spared the disaster and the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, asked the agency to “refine more” due to the damage caused by a red notice that, a posteriori, may seem flawed and unnecessary. Why was it activated, what data was being handled and why did what was expected not happen?

In an interview last Thursday at Aemet’s headquarters, in the University City, Jaime Rey, responsible for warnings and predictions as head of Production, detailed to this newspaper together with Del Campo the sequence of events. Since the end of August, meteorologists suspected that the dana would be extraordinary for the time. These phenomena “have at their core a lot of cold air at altitude, which favors the development of storms, and a band or shield to the east, where the best conditions exist for them to occur,” explains Rey. The situation was very complex because “the predictability of damages and storms is very low.”

Aemet launched On Wednesday, August 30, a first call to attention. On Friday, September 1, a special notice, which confirmed the severity. The national, regional and local authorities were informed that it was looking bad. That day, the experts were quite clear that the heaviest rains would be on Sunday and that they would point directly to the center of the country. Twitter was clamoring for the activation of some red ones that, however, did not arrive until Saturday night. That day, the region woke up in orange, the second level. “In the morning, it was already discussed in a briefing of the possibility of going red,” confesses Rey, who informed Civil Protection. He was almost Defcon 1. Bridging the gap, “the Filomena of the rain”, since in Madrid there had never before been a red for rain, just as until that storm there had never been a red for snow.

But it is not a measure that a person takes lightly, but rather “coordinated and well-considered decisions,” they say in the Aemet. The chain begins with the zone predictor, in this case the interior-south. Above, a national coordinator, who is joined by a shift leader and the person responsible for the national prediction system. Since he was on vacation, Rey assumed his duties, with a shift leader on Saturday and another on Sunday and three forecasters with 12-hour schedules, two women and one man. Although they all did “a magnificent job,” they prefer to remain anonymous.

This is what the town of Villamanta looked like after the heavy rains on Sunday, September 3. Alvaro Garcia

When it comes to turning red, “the certainty that the predictor may have weighs a lot,” says Rey. And he had doubts: “I had the handbrake on. A small displacement of the center of the dana to the south would change the precipitation band and place it outside the province.” Furthermore, he adds, “he went diagonally to the warning zones” ―in Madrid there are three, mountains; capital, metropolitan area and Henares: and south, Vegas and west―. As soon as it moved a little, the waterspout would fall outside the red zone.

The predictor decided to wait for the last exit ―updating― of the models, that is, of the equations that, introduced into a computer program, allow the evolution of the atmosphere to be drawn from data that define its initial state. The one used as a reference, the one from European Center for Medium-Range Forecasting (ECMWF), it takes 10 hours to run ―perform the simulations― and offers four a day. The last one arrives at 9:00 p.m. or 10:00 p.m.

At that time, the probability of 120 liters was 70%. “The shift leader told me that they saw four red areas, the three in Madrid and the one in Toledo in Castilla-La Mancha, but they didn’t know whether to wait for the exit next to issue them all together or advance the three clearest ones and wait with the capital so that it would be as reliable as possible,” explains Rey. “I told him that we had to take the first steps now, there was no point in delaying it,” he continues. “All the ingredients were there, everything fit together.” The average of the 50 possible scenarios offered by the ECMWF in each update It was 100 liters, another model was shot at 250… “There you have no doubts, no matter how incredible it may seem, these are typical amounts of water in the Mediterranean in Madrid, something never seen before,” Rey goes into detail. Furthermore, the president of Aemet “asked to follow the technical criteria at all times.”

The first reds jumped at 11:00 p.m. to the south, Vegas and west of Madrid, as well as to Castilla-La Mancha, with little room for reaction for the authorities and with nighttime and treachery for the media and citizens. The next day, at 9:00, they were extended to the entire Community with the new exit: “The situation had drifted somewhat to the west, but it continued to affect the capital.” At 1:40 p.m. Almeida recommended that Madrid residents stay at home and at lunchtime a persistent beeping sound startled the people of Madrid. It was the first alert to Civil Protection mobile phones in the Community.

Everyone feared the worst. “There were two bands of storms, and the first, from 12:00 to 18:00, was the one that was going to be the most powerful,” explains Rey. “In Madrid it left significant rains, but nowhere near what was expected. We were worried that this band, which was a convective train, very dangerous because it feeds back, it would remain static, but it didn’t.” At 5:00 p.m. it stopped raining in the capital. Stupor among Madrid residents.

“I spoke with the new shift leader and told him that there was concern in Civil Protection because it hadn’t been that big of a deal… That band played, but it wasn’t over. The next exit changed, he described what happened well and insisted that the other band would affect the west of Madrid, Toledo and Segovia,” the person in charge of warnings and predictions at Aemet continues his story. At 7:00 p.m., it was decided to downgrade the capital and the mountains to orange and maintain the rest. This line of storms followed the script and stayed almost still, with two fatalities in Aldea del Fresno and heavy damage in the southwest.

“It crossed the community from south to north and there were moments, when it was raging in the southeast, when it seemed that it could affect the metropolitan area,” Rey recalls. Both he and Del Campo defend that “it cannot be said that the prediction failed, but rather that what the model described was not fulfilled.” “We all want certainties, but in meteorology they do not exist. “We did what had to be done,” they say. The agency and the European center will analyze why the model was wrong, but it may never be known why the flood fell a few dozen kilometers to the west and in the capital only 36 liters per square meter were recorded.

