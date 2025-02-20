The former president of the RFEF Luis Rubiales has been sentenced to pay 18 months of economic fine for A crime of sexual assault for his kiss without consent to Jenni Hermosoin addition to the prohibition of approaching the footballer in a radius of 200 meters and communicating with her for a year. In addition, he has been acquitted of the subsequent coercion to the player and her surroundings to restore importance.

A crime of sexual assault

The judgment rules that “the declared facts proven are constitutive of a crime of sexual aggression provided and punishable in art.178-1º and 4th CPby attending in the specific case all the elements of the type: to perform an act that threatens the sexual freedom of another person, without consent of the attacked. “

The magistrate explains that “This action to kiss the woman has a clear sexual connotationand it is not the normal way to greet the people with whom an affectivity relationship is not maintained. “

In addition, he explains that “being always reproachable, it is framing within the least intensity of No. 4 of Art. 178 of the Criminal Code, By not mediating violence or intimidationnor have the victim annulled his will. “

Full credibility to Jenni Hermoso version

Judge José Manuel Fernández-Prieto grants “full credibility, not stating reason or reason why I had to miss the truth in the narration of the facts with the exclusive purpose of harming the defendant Luis Rubiales “to the statement of Jenni Hermoso.

Not only does he consider his words reliable, but also those of his witnesses, among them Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Laia Codinawho affirmed that the footballer was already disgusted in the locker room.





“This disgust with the kiss shown by Jenny Hermos in which Jenny is clearly seen and listened“, collect the judgment of the case.

The lips reading of the expert, insufficient

The sentence affirms that the reading of lips and subsequent statement of David Morillo, expert and interpreter of signs, It is insufficient To determine the consent of the kiss.

“Expert that is conclusive when referring that in the visualization of the images of the TVE it is impossible What Rubiales says is ‘Can I give you a kiss?’ Without knowing the player’s answer when he meets his back“He says.

For the judge, “this expert evidence is insufficient to distort the credibility of Jennifer Hermoso” since “does not prove anything in relation to consentfrom the moment it is unknown what the woman could have answered, who is on his back to the camera. ”

“Kisito” and “Piquito”, a contradiction

Unlike what he said at first, when he said he had asked Jenni Hermoso for “a piquito”, Luis Rubiales declares in the trial he speaks of “kiss”, A detail that the judge considers as a “contradiction”. At that time, the former president of the RFEF clarified that for him one thing or another is the same.





“In the usual language the expression peak in exclusive reference is used to the kiss given on the lipsdenoting a specific expression of the generic kiss, used to refer to those that occur in the face or in any other part of the body, even in the mouth, “says the sentence in relation to this statement.

No reason to kiss on the mouth

In addition to explaining that there is a clear difference between a “kiss” and a “piquito”, the sentence expresses that “even in the merely dialectical assumption that the defendant asked the woman if she could give her a kiss, and she consented to her ( that is clear is not proven), it is not explained minimally convincing by the accused in trial Why the osculo is given to Jenny in the mouth and not on the cheeks as he gave them to the rest of the world champion players. “

Without “violence or intimidation” there are no coercion

As for the crime of coercion, the judge acquits the four defendants of them by stating that it has not been “proven that they exercise any act of violence or intimidation about Jennifer Hermoso”.

According to the judge, “the first thing that is found just by reading the jurisprudential doctrine is that the criminal type that is accused requires as elements of the type The existence of violence or intimidation directly aimed at preventing another to do what the law does not prohibit, or compel to do what he does not want. “

“In the present case it is enough to read the accusation writings to verify that In them no act of violence or intimidation about the person of Jenni Hermoso is described“The magistrate argues.