In the summer of the previous year, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, announced the arrival of a new driving license for young people aged 16 and 17. The permit called B-1 for minors to drive certain cars will be launched in 2023. Some of the keys that young people who want to get behind the wheel must take into account are already known.

This measure is included in the Road Safety Action Plan 2022-2023, which was exhibited at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) during the presentation of the new strategy with which it is intended to reduce by half by 2030 the number of deaths and serious injuries on the road. Currently, from the age of 15 you can drive two or three-wheel mopeds and light quadricycles (AM permit) and from the age of 16, motorcycles with a maximum displacement of 125 cm³ and maximum power of 11 kW (A1 permit).

What does the B-1 driver’s license consist of?



The new B-1 license will allow motor quadricycles to be driven at a speed of more than 45km/h from the age of 16, which can only be taken if you have reached the age of majority. These vehicles must have an empty mass less than or equal to 400 or 550 kilograms, in the case of vehicles intended for the transport of goods, (not including the mass of the batteries for electric vehicles), and with an engine whose maximum power less than or equal to 15 kilowatts (kW). This measure is intended to promote electric vehicles and increase mobility options in areas with less population density.

What quadricycles can be bought in Spain



These characteristics reduce the catalog of cars that minors can drive. In addition, these electric vehicles are more expensive than conventional ones, so they will require a greater investment by families. Although you have the help of the Move III Plan for the purchase of a quadricycle, which is one of the electric vehicles with which you can apply for this government subsidy. These are the 3 main models that can be purchased in Spain:

-Renault Twizy

-XEV Yoyo

– Sukoy L7e

When will these vehicles be able to drive?



The B-1 driver’s license is one of the actions included in the Biennial Plan, which, as the published document indicates, will be carried out between 2022 and 2023. According to forecasts, before the end of 2023, this new permit for minors, although at the moment no dates have been specified for its implementation. At the same time, education in safe and sustainable mobility will be taught in Primary, Secondary and Baccalaureate courses.