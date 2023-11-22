After almost seven weeks of escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, both sides reached an agreement that includes a four-day pause in hostilities and the release of hostages (all of them children or women) and imprisoned Palestinians. While families and the community welcome the pact with hope, uncertainty persists about the future of the devastated Gaza Strip and the challenges the region faces beyond this brief truce.

In a step toward de-escalation and as the humanitarian crisis reaches extremes in Gaza, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause in hostilities, which includes the release of some of the 240 hostages taken during the Hamas attack on October 7. as well as the release of Palestinians from Israeli custody.

This Wednesday, November 22, the parties confirmed that at least 50 of the hostages held by Hamas would be released. According to sources consulted by Reuters, the agreement could result in the release of more people than initially estimated. Before the pact, Hamas had already freed four hostages.

The 50 hostages who would be released in the next four days, according to the Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would be women and children. A notable feature is that more than half of these Hamas abductees have foreign citizenship or dual nationality, spanning around 40 countries, including the United States, Thailand, the United Kingdom, France, Argentina, Germany, Chile, Spain and Portugal.

This image taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip, shows a vehicle with an Israeli flag driving past destroyed buildings in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave on November 22, 2023, amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Hamas movement. © AFP – Jack Guez

The pact also provides for the release “in four phases” of 150 Palestinian prisoners “in four phases” now locked up in Israeli prisons. Before October 7, approximately 5,200 Palestinians were already in Israeli prisons, and following the recent escalation, another 3,000, including 145 children and 95 women, were arrested.

The list of Palestinian prisoners who could be released, provided by Israel, has included 33 adult women and mainly adolescents detained between 2021 and 2023. Most face charges related to security threats, illegal entry into Israel without permission and violent crimes. None of them have open murder cases.







The organization Save the Children reported abuses against children in Israeli detention, including sexual violence, physical and psychological abuse, as well as deprivation of food, water and sleep. The report highlights that the main crime alleged for these arrests is throwing stones at Israeli soldiers, with possible sentences of up to 20 years in prison for Palestinian minors.

As confirmed by mediating country Qatar, Hamas and Israel are finalizing the details of the exchange. The exact details of the corridor and the procedure are still being agreed upon, including lists of those who will be released.

What does the agreement include?

The Israeli Government and Hamas reached the pact in the early hours of Wednesday (local time), marking a pause after more than six weeks of hostilities.

This agreement, which was practically on the table for a month, It does not resolve the war or address the roots of the conflict and the Israeli Government has assured that once it is over it will continue its attacks in Gaza.

“The Government of Israel, the IDF (defense forces) and the security services will continue the war to bring home all the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there will be no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza,” indicates the statement from Netanyahu’s Office.

A truck arrives at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip on November 22, 2023, amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. © AFP – Khaled Desouki

If all goes as planned, Israel will begin a four-day ceasefire in Gaza, suspending 24-hour drone flights in the south of the enclave, while in the north it would only do so between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.: 00, a time in which the Israeli Army would not attack or detain anyone. After this period, The ceasefire could be extended by one day for every ten additional hostages released by Hamas.

Israel will not allow the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, although it did agree to let in approximately 300 trucks of aid, including food, medical supplies and fuel.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza suffer the consequences. United Nations reports indicate the lack of operational hospitals in the north of the territory, affected by Israeli military incursions and the shortage of fuel, medical supplies, food and water.

Qatar, key to achieving the truce

The process, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, found a crucial milestone at a meeting held in Ramallah, West Bank. A four-hour meeting that included the participation of negotiators from Egypt, the United States, Israel and representatives of the Palestinian Authority, finalized the details of the agreement and addressed issues about governance and security in the region after a permanent ceasefire.

Egyptian officials, recounting the ups and downs of nearly six weeks of negotiations, stressed that Israel’s initial disinterest in any negotiations and then its repeated rejection of Hamas’s conditions had contributed to the delay of the deal.







Netanyahu’s far-right government sought a stronger negotiating position through military victories over Hamas, while representatives of the Mossad and Shin Bet showed a more flexible stance.

Another factor that contributed to the complexity and delay was Hamas’s commitment to inform Iran and other groups in Gaza about the progress of the negotiations. The security of Yahya Al Sinwar, Hamas leader, also played a crucial role in the process. Al Sinwar, a 61-year-old veteran of Hamas’s military wing, sometimes went offline for days in protest at what he perceived as Israeli atrocities in Gaza or for security reasons.

For his part, US President Joe Biden thanked the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Israel for their role in the agreement, highlighting it as a diplomatic “achievement” that, according to the White House, focuses on the release of hostages rather than a general ceasefire.

The truce comes amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

The future of Gaza appears uncertain, regardless of the form the agreement takes or how it ends up being carried out.

The 300 trucks of basic supplies would not be enough, according to the organization Doctors Without Borders, and the movement restrictions imposed by Israel in Gaza complicate the situation. The UN highlights the lack of electricity, the serious shortages in hospitals and Israel’s refusal to allow food to enter the north of the enclave.

The situation is worsening, with more than 14,100 Palestinians dead, including more than 5,800 children and 3,500 women, according to Palestinian authorities. WHO warnings indicate that 21 of the 34 hospitals north of the Gaza Strip are now “totally dysfunctional”, unable to accept new patients due to intensified fighting. Intense Israeli attacks have also displaced at least 1.7 million people internally, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.

Gaza faces a devastating humanitarian crisis with the imminent threat of famine and disease, as vital aid deliveries were halted by fuel shortages and a communications blackout, humanitarian agencies warn







The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) warned on Friday about the immediate possibility of famine among civilians. Simultaneously, the World Health Organization expressed concern about the rapid spread of diseases.

After weeks of despair due to the bombings in the north of the Strip, 31 babies in critical condition were evacuated on November 19 from Al-Shifa to the Emirati hospital near the Rafah border. This rescue operation, carried out by the Palestine Red Crescent and the United Nations, faced significant challenges due to fighting, lack of power and water in incubators, as well as water contamination in baby formula. .

The rescued babies, wrapped in aluminum foil to maintain their temperatures, were slowly transported via six ambulances, passing through bombing-ravaged areas and braving the Israeli siege. Although three babies continue to receive treatment in southern Gaza, the remaining 28 were transferred to Egypt for further medical care.

The World Health Organization has described Al-Shifa Hospital as a “death zone.”

Palestinians inspect damage following an Israeli attack on a house in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on November 22, 2023, amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. © AFP

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue military operations in Gaza after the four-day pause. In words broadcast on television, he said: “War has its stages, and the liberation of the hostages also has its stages. But we will not rest until we achieve total victory and until everyone returns.”

Although some leaders, such as the French president and the United Nations, have urged a ceasefire, countries such as the United States have rejected these calls.

This pause may lead to more countries joining the request, increasing pressure on the Biden and Netanyahu Administrations.

