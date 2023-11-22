After more than a month and a half of war in the Gaza Strip, Israel and the Islamist group Hamas reached an agreement this Wednesday for an exchange of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, which will also be accompanied by a ceasefire of at least four days in Gaza to give respite to the civilian population of the devastated enclave.

“The government approved the broad outlines of the first stage of an agreement according to which at least 50 kidnapped people (women and children) will be released for four days during which there will be a respite in the fighting,” the Israeli government said. it’s a statement.

However, the agreement does not mean the end of the war, as stressed by both parties, who assure that the attacks will continue once the four-day truce comes to an end.

These are the keys to the pact, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, which this morning both the Israeli Government and the Hamas leadership gave the green light.

Israeli soldiers rest next to a tank near the Gaza Strip.

What did Israel and Hamas agree on?

In the first phase, Hamas will hand over at least 50 hostages, almost all women and children, of the more than 240 it kidnapped on October 7. For its part, Israel will release a first batch of 150 Palestinian prisoners who have not been convicted of blood crimes, and among whom priority will also be given to women and minors.

Besides, The agreement contemplates a ceasefire of at least four days, which may be extended to a maximum of ten, in which the fighting will be completely paused.

Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to say that the war will continue until Hamas is destroyed as an organization, It will be the first major lull in fighting since the conflict broke out just over six weeks ago, when Hamas militants attacked Israel.

How was the agreement negotiated?

Talks on a deal to free some of the Hamas hostages in Gaza began shortly after the Islamist group’s forces stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, taking with them about 240 hostages, according to U.S. and Qatari officials. But it was unclear whether the Doha negotiations would succeed.

Obstacles included demands for proof of life of the hostages and questions about the feasibility of Israeli forces remaining in Gaza during a lull in the battle.

“There were very difficult moments, the agreement was about to be sabotaged by events on the ground,” said Majed Al-Ansari, spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As Israel’s closest ally, the United States was under pressure to support its historic partner and find a way to secure the release of nearly a dozen Americans kidnapped in the Hamas offensive.

For Biden’s team, a silver lining emerged when Hamas – a group designated as a terrorist by the United States and the European Union – freed an American mother and her daughter on October 20 and Qatar’s leader, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani , was directly involved in the conversations.

Hamas’s release of Judith Raanan and her daughter, Natalie, helped give White House officials confidence that negotiations through Doha could yield results, according to a U.S. official who briefed reporters late Tuesday.

The working group assembled by the Qataris also included Egypt and a pair of officials ordered to get involved by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan: Brett McGurk – a veteran diplomat who was the main US envoy to the coalition world to defeat the Islamic State – and Josh Geltzer.

The Hamas side was headed in Doha by Ismail Haniyeh, a former leader of the militant group, but the details also had to go through Yahya Sinwar, their leader in Gaza.

When will the truce begin?

The agreement is expected to come into force this Thursday, after giving a margin of 24 hours mandatory under Israeli law for possible appeals to the Supreme Court.

Qatar, mediator of the negotiations together with the United States and Egypt, confirmed that the start “will be announced in the next 24 hours and will last four days, with the possibility of extending it.”

What will the release of the Hamas hostages be like?

The release of hostages – most of them Israeli nationals, but among whom there are also foreigners – will be done in four batches: Twelve kidnapped people will be released each day of the four days that the truce will last. The hostages will leave through the Rafah crossing to Egypt, from where they will be transferred to Israel.

A senior White House official stated that among those released there will be three Americans, including a three-year-old girl.

Israel will release 150 Palestinians once the first 50 hostages have arrived in Israel.

The proportion agreed upon for the exchange will always be one hostage for every three prisoners. and Israel has already published the list with the 300 names of Palestinian prisoners who may be released if the agreement is applied in its entirety.

Among those kidnapped, no soldiers or men will be released, nor will the bodies of deceased hostages be recovered. However, elderly men and hostages with foreign nationality could be exchanged.

If the first phase of the agreement goes ahead without setbacks, the truce could be extended for a maximum of 10 days so that Hamas can release up to 100 live hostages, in exchange for the release of up to 300 Palestinian prisoners.

People light candles next to photographs of Israeli hostages and victims as they mark one month since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

How will the Gaza ceasefire work?

The agreement also contemplates the entry into the Gaza Strip, including the northern part, of between 100 and 300 trucks with food and medical aid, in addition to fuel to all areas of the Strip.

According to Hamas, the pact means “a ceasefire on both sides, a cessation of all military activities of the occupation army (Israel), and a cessation of the movement of their military vehicles entering Gaza.”

“During the truce period, Israel undertakes not to attack or make arrests in all areas of the Gaza Strip” and must paralyze “air traffic in the south” of Gaza, and will only be able to fly in the north of the Strip for six hours a day, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In turn, Israel must “guarantee the movement of people along Salahedin Avenue, the main artery that crosses Gaza from north to south, and where evacuations have taken place in recent weeks.

During the break, the Red Cross will be able to visit the hostages of the Palestinian militias in the Strip and provide them with medical care.

Palestinians evacuate an injured woman at the site of an Israeli bombing in Gaza.

The agreement is presented as a respite for the population of Gaza, subjected to a “total siege” by Israel, that blocks supplies of food, water, electricity and medicine.

The UN, which along with other international organizations has been calling for a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons for weeks, estimates that the war displaced almost 1.7 of the 2.4 million inhabitants of the Strip. And the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) warned this Tuesday that a true health “tragedy” is emerging in the Palestinian territory.

This Wednesday, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, already announced that the European Union will take advantage of this pause to bring a “humanitarian wave” to the strip.

How did the international community react?

The temporary humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas was welcomed by the international community, from neighboring Arab countries to multinational organizations.

US President Joe Biden praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “commitment” and He emphasized that “it is important that all aspects of this agreement are fully implemented,” while its priority is to guarantee the safety of the US hostages.

Biden has been “directly involved” in the five weeks of negotiations prior to the agreement, as reported by a senior official in his Administration in the hours before the announcement, with calls to Netanyahu; to the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al Sisi; and the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

We reaffirm our call for a complete cessation of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and the entry of humanitarian aid

China, for its part, expressed its satisfaction with the agreement and, through the mouth of the Foreign Spokesperson, Mao Ning, showed its confidence that “this will help mitigate the difficult humanitarian situation, promote the de-escalation of the conflict and relax the situation.”

Inside Palestine, The National Authority (ANP) said it welcomed the agreement. “We reaffirm our call for a total cessation of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and the entry of humanitarian aid,” Hussein al-Sheikh, right-hand man of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and PA minister in charge of relations with Israel.

The Government of Qatar, a key mediator in the temporary truce, stressed that it will continue its mediation efforts to end the war between Israel and the Islamist group Palestinian Hamas, “despite the difficulties.”

“Following the humanitarian truce agreement in Gaza, we affirm the determination of the State of Qatar to move forward to end this war and stop the ongoing bloodshed,” said Foreign Affairs spokesman Majed al Ansari in his official account on X, although He admitted that “the road to this agreement was not easy and the road afterward will not be easy either.”

What will happen when the truce ends?

Qatar said it will run an operations room that will be in permanent contact with Israel, Hamas, the Red Cross and US officials to ensure that all parts of the agreement are implemented.

But the truth is that the agreement does not imply the end of the conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted this Tuesday that the fighting will not stop until Hamas’s military capabilities have been “completely destroyed.”

For its part, the group stressed that the truce allows for “relief and the opportunity to heal the wounds of the Strip,” but that it “consolidates the will of the resistance” to continue fighting against the “Zionist enemy.”

A man carries an injured child following Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza city of Rafah.

And in the long term, it is not known whether sustainable peace will last. US President Joe Biden wants the more moderate Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, led by Mahmoud Abbas, to re-enter Gaza more than 16 years ago

after his expulsion and restart the construction of a Palestinian state.

But unlike the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government opposes a Palestinian state and wants to keep the West Bank and Gaza separate.

The Palestinian Authority says it will not discuss the future without a ceasefire, but privately officials say they are willing to return.

According to diplomatic sources consulted by Bloomberg, this is an opportunity to restart the stalled Israeli-Palestinian negotiations and return to the two-state model that has animated politics and analysis for some three decades.

