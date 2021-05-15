“The useful water content of the soil and the characterization of environments are the two variables that define the level of application of fertilization technology in wheat cultivation.” This is how Ing. Agr. Matías Saks, expert on the subject and technical coordinator of Bunge Argentina, on the keys to have when making a successful cereal nutrition.

In the first place, he explained that in the Pampean region the rains of the last month and a half have allowed the reloading of the profiles so that conditions are optimal with good useful water content, to implement wheat cultivation and carry out good fertilization technology.

“In it, we focus on four nutrients: nitrogen, phosphorus, sulfur and zinc. In addition, let us not forget that any fertilization diagnosis must be accompanied by the soil analysis corresponding, “he said.

In reference to nitrogen, from Bunge they have been working for several years with some seedbeds trying to define the optimal models of fertilization with this nutrient, which allow to maximize yield and quality.

“With high potential genotypes, for example, in materials of industrial quality group II, we have a high probability of maximize yield and quality by adjusting the nitrogen model very well “, He said.

“We see that if the offer (soil nitrogen plus fertilizer) results from around 35 to 37 kg of nitrogen per ton of grain produced, yield and quality can be maximized, “he added.

Meanwhile, the phosphorus eIt is an element that is involved in the power generation processes within the plant. And it is one of the nutrients with low levels in a good part of the soils of the Pampas region.

Therefore, a good response to phosphorus fertilization is found in wheat and also in soybeans and corn. “In high yield wheat, the recommendation is to apply at least 25 kilograms of phosphorus per hectare “, he pointed.

He too sulfur It is deficient in much of the Pampean region and in wheat, they have measured responses of the order of 300 to 350 kilograms of grain produced, with applications of 15 to 18 kilograms of sulfur per hectare. And also in corn and soy they found an answer.

“We see that it is one of the cheapest nutrients in a fertilization plan and that part of the sulfur applied to wheat remains for the second-tier soybean or corn,” he said.

The fourth nutrient deficient in much of the Pampas region is zinc. The high level of withdrawals and low level of replacements carried out are the reasons for the deficit.

“It is known that 200 to 250 kg of wheat grain per hectare can be obtained by adding one kilogram of zinc per hectare. in the fertilization plans. In the north of the Pampas region, the response can reach 280 kg of wheat, while in the south and south central Buenos Aires, this extra yield reaches 200 kg of wheat per hectare, “he reported.

Matías Saks, fertilization specialist at Bunge Argentina.

From Bunge, Saks points out, they have been thinking about balanced fertilization plans that allow the incorporation of the four deficient nutrients in the wheat crop, also taking advantage of their interaction, allowing to maximize yield and quality.

“Performance and quality go hand in handSince if the producer fails to reach 10.5% of the protein content required for export, he may face severe penalties that affect his income, “he said.

Bunge has a premium line of liquid fertilizer, called SolMIX, which is a source of nitrogen and sulfur, destined to satisfy the requirements that demand performance and quality.

Another product is SolMix Zinc, to which producers have been migrating for several years because it offers one more nutrient than those lacking in humid pampas, such as zinc.

Another premium line is the MicroEssentials, which are solid chemical complexes that provide nitrogen, phosphorus, sulfur and zinc, in which Each granule has the same concentration of the four nutrients, which are deficient in our soil.

Finally, he mentioned Nutrimax, another line of fertilizers that is produced in the plant that Bunge owns in Ramallo, and has the addition of zinc in the granule so that it allows to generate a product base that provides phosphorus, sulfur and zinc, which is used to make physical mixtures.