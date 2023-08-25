―At the moment Jenni appeared, she lifted me off the ground, she took me, well, by the hips, by the legs, I don’t remember well. She picked me up from the ground so that we almost fell, and when she put me down we hugged. She was the one who lifted me up and brought me closer to her body, we hugged, and I told her: “Forget the penalty, you’ve been fantastic, without you we wouldn’t have won this World Cup.” She answered me “you’re a crack” and I said “a little bit?”, and she said “ok”.

Those seconds of Luis Rubiales’ statement this Friday condense a large part of what his speech before the Assembly of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) of which he is president has been and implies: the extension of that testicle grabbing in the box, the non-consensual kiss to Jenni Hermoso in the center of the field while the world watched, how power is held and exercised from machismo, with impunity, and how, in the face of the accusation and criticism of a society that is no longer the same, the counterreaction.

More information

The still president of the RFEF has been fulfilling each step of what feminism has been analyzing, studying and putting on the table for years, the codes of machismo: the strategies with which to escape disapproval and the escape from the change of social perception about violence against women in any of its forms and in any of its degrees that has occurred in Spain in recent years. Also the subterfuges with which to continue reaffirming his own codes, the patriarchal ones, which the ultra-right also uses as part of his anti-feminist discourse. One of them, perhaps the most widespread and the one that is still exercised in a more habitual way within the so-called culture of rape, is the re-victimization that involves blaming the victim herself, making her fully or partially responsible for an act for which the The only person responsible is the one who commits it: “She lifted me off the ground”, “She was the one who lifted me up and brought me closer to her body”, “She told me okay”. She.

Rubiales hasn’t just tried to put a disclaimer on Jenni Hermoso. He has accused her, without being explicit, of lying. “Everyone understood it as an anecdote, and most importantly, she said it was an anecdote, and from “nothing happens” all these pressures begin, to the silence of the player, and to a statement that I don’t quite understand” . And it has not been the only issue to which he has referred related to an outdated and erroneous vision of how sexual violence works, especially within power relations.

Blaming not only Hermoso, but those who have pointed out what he did: the media, “controlled” by “false feminism”, the Vice President of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra.

Try to minimize the act itself: “The kiss… The beak, more of a beak than a kiss.”

Explain it with the inevitability of the moment, attribute it to emotions and insist on the consent that he mediated: “It was a spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consented kiss.”

Argue the space in which it was given to endorse the idea that depending on where it is, the same act may or may not constitute a form of violence, in any of its degrees, or may or may not have sexual implications and that depends on that whether or not it is reprehensible: “Of course, whoever sees the video will understand that before 80,000 people, before millions of people on television, before all the people who were there, part of my family, my daughters, the desire that I could have in That kiss was exactly the same as I could have kissing one of my daughters, no more, no less. There is no desire, there is no position of dominance”. Few spaces can come to have more power for the exemption of responsibility, for impunity, than the public ones, because that is where an infinite number of acts have been normalized: a touching of the ass, a man who hits a woman on public transport , who approach a woman walking down the street and spit out what used to be understood as compliments and are now revealed as harassment.

Attributing the relationship that one has with the person or persons against whom the acts are committed to explain the act itself, understanding as an extension of the previous relationship the right and freedom to, in this case, give a kiss: “I I have a great relationship with all the players, we have been a family and we had very affectionate moments in this concentration”.

However, and in contrast, what he did ask for forgiveness for was for grabbing his testicles, and to whom he did ask, “without palliatives”, it was “Her Majesty, the Queen, the Infanta, the House Real and to anyone who has felt offended by a gesture that is not very edifying in that regard, my most sincere apologies”. He is also symptomatic of how power structures work: apologizing up the hierarchical chain, but not apologizing to someone below you in the hierarchy.

Even so, Rubiales’ argument, also commonly used around sexual violence, as with the kiss, has been to attribute it to “euphoria”, that is, to allude to emotions to justify the inevitability of an act: “I got emotional a lot, a lot, to the point of losing control and taking my hand there”.

When and why he did it also responds to another of the axes of patriarchy, the collusion of equals, the refuge of what theoretical feminism calls “the fraternity.” Because according to Rubiales, that moment between his hand and his testicles had to do with the reaction from the field of Jorge Vilda, the coach of the team: “As soon as you won the World Cup, your first reaction was to turn to the box and dedicate it to me, and tell me like this several times [hace Rubiales un gesto de señalar como si estuviera diciendo “tú, tú, esto es tuyo”] and I told you “you, you”, and at that moment I made you that sign of ‘ole your eggs’, with my pardon”.

The Spanish team wins the Women’s Soccer World Cup and both the president of the RFEF and the coach of that team have as their first gesture, according to what Rubiales has recounted, dedicate it to each other. From man to man. And from man to men is also where Rubiales has chosen to make his speech. The forum also matters.

His first sentences were dedicated to those who have sent him “many, many messages” of support. Some of them, according to him, were sitting in that room, but they have been “silenced” by “pressure.” He has spoken of the “persecution” that has been going on against him for the last five years. He has named the coach, Jorge Vilda, as a persecuted party: “We have suffered a lot, Jorge, we have swallowed a lot.” Becoming a victim is also one of those patriarchal codes to avoid social rejection and endorse your own actions. And there he has seen himself supported by some of those who elected him, he has been endorsed when he has said “false feminism”, when he has blamed the “social murder” that “is being carried out”. There have been those who have applauded him. They have done it several times.

Among them, the five occasions that he has pronounced “I am not going to resign”. She has yelled it. In the tone of that sentence was everything he has said before, everything he has said after, and everything that transpires and implies what he has said: that there are still those who do not want to move from the past, even though reality tells them roll over “They are trying to kill me, and I am going to say one thing beyond my personal situation as a Spaniard, we have to reflect on where we are going,” Rubiales snapped.

Society has been making this reflection for years, it has done so pushed and accompanied by the hand of feminism. For him it is a “false” one, “a great scourge in this country.” But it has been that feminism that today society no longer allows the issues that this Friday have led him to where he is.