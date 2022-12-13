The arrest of one of the vice-presidents of the European Parliament, the Greek socialist Eva Kaili, in the framework of an extensive investigation into alleged bribery of influential figures in the European Parliament to improve the image of Qatar, has caused an earthquake in Brussels whose aftershocks have not finished yet. The investigations have so far resulted in four corruption charges and hundreds of thousands of euros seized, but the investigation remains open. Less than a week after the first revelations, the European Chamber is a hornet’s nest of suspicion, mistrust and mistrust, while the heads of the main European institutions try to defend the “integrity” of the European project in times of growing citizen mistrust by promising zero tolerance. against corruption and greater transparency of the gray – literally and figuratively – Brussels.

These are the main keys to a scandal ―already called Qatargate― whose end and consequences are still far from being glimpsed.

What happened?

On Friday, December 9, the Belgian media le soir Y Knack They advanced the news that a Belgian judicial operation against MEPs suspected of having accepted bribes from Qatar had led to more than a dozen searches and half a dozen arrests. Shortly afterwards, a first official communication from the Federal Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the magnitude of the earthquake: “For several months now, investigators from the Federal Judicial Police have suspected that a Gulf country influences the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament, and does so by means of considerable sums of money or offering important gifts to people with a significant political and/or strategic position within the European Parliament”.

Who is involved in the scandal?

The country suspected of bribery is Qatar -although its government continues to deny any improper conduct- and the main ones accused are influential figures in Brussels: one of the 14 vice-presidents of the European Parliament, the Greek socialist Eva Kaili, and a former parliamentarian, the Italian and also a socialist Pier Antonio Panzeri, currently director of the NGO Fight Impunity. Paradoxically, this organization dedicated to the fight against corruption and impunity seems to be at the center of the scandal that also has strong Italian overtones: in addition to Kaili and Panzeri, among the four individuals officially charged on Sunday by a Belgian judge is another Italian related to the NGO, the former assistant of Panzeri and current sentimental partner of Kaili, Francesco Giorgi.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The fourth accused is, according to Italian media, another human rights lobbyist of that nationality, Niccolo’ Figa-Talamanca. He ran the NGO No Peace Without Justice until Monday, in which the organization founded in 1993 by the Italian politician -former parliamentarian and former commissioner- Emma Bonino announced that she had requested to leave her position. Two other detainees on Friday are Kaili’s father, allegedly intercepted when he was trying to take a suitcase with “hundreds of thousands of euros” out of a Brussels hotel, and the general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (CIS), Luca Visentini. Both were released on probation on Sunday.

The Belgian Prosecutor’s Office has also reported that it has seized around one million euros during its searches: 600,000 euros in Panzeri’s house and another 150,000 “in an apartment that belonged to a European deputy” and that parliamentary sources identify as Kaili . Belgium adds “several hundred thousand euros” more confiscated in “a suitcase seized in a Brussels hotel room.” A scene in which the Belgian press has located the father of the Greek MEP, arrested when he tried to flee with the cash.

Greek politician and Vice President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili speaks at the European Book Prize award ceremony in Brussels. Photo: Eric Vidal / EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT / AFP

Can there be more arrests?

Belgian authorities have made it clear that the investigation, which began four months ago, is still open. In fact, the twentieth search was carried out on Monday, and it was at the Brussels headquarters of the European Parliament: the agents seized computer data from 10 parliamentary assistants whose offices had been sealed off on Friday to prevent evidence from leaking.

In the eye of the hurricane is the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group, to which Kaili and, previously, Panzeri belonged. Over the weekend, the authorities also searched the home of another member of the European Social Democratic family, Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella, although he is not charged for now. In an attempt to contain the damage, several members of the group linked to Qatar announced on Monday that they were stepping back from their duties until investigations have been concluded. In addition to Tarabella, who has requested her suspension from the group, Marie Arena, also Belgian, one of whose assistants has been questioned, has resigned as president of the Human Rights subcommittee of the European Parliament, as has Italian Pietro Bartolo. his position as head of S&D in the negotiations of the Committee on Freedoms of the European Parliament on the liberalization of visas for Qatar. A fourth MEP, also Italian, Andrea Cozzolino, has resigned as S&D emergency coordinator.

IN ENGLISH

How has the European Parliament reacted?

The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has promised that “there will be no impunity” for corruption and that the institution she directs will not allow this case to be “swept under the rug.” After preventively suspending Kaili from her duties over the weekend, the Maltese woman announced the start of the internal procedure on Tuesday to officially strip the Greek of her duties as vice president. Kaili has also been expelled from S&D and from her party in Greece, Pasok. Metsola also wants an internal investigation to “analyze all the facts related to Parliament.”

The European Chamber also plans to review its internal regulations to toughen vigilance against corruption. Aware that this case could spill over to other European institutions – several officials have already called for an investigation into the Greek commissioner Margaritis Schinas for his recent contacts with Qatar – and that Europe’s reputation is at stake in times of growing citizen distrust of politics, the The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has proposed an independent body that watches over ethics, common to all EU institutions and that has “clear and strong” rules of integrity and transparency for all.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.