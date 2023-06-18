The President of Russia, Vladimir Putintoday received the delegation of seven African leaders to address their peace initiative in Ukraine in the midst of the counteroffensive launched by the Kiev forces, which asked to support it with long-range weapons.

“Dear friends, it was not us, but the leadership of Ukraine that announced that they will not conduct any negotiations (…) We are certainly ready to study all your proposals,” Putin said during the meeting, which was held in the Constantine Palace in Saint Petersburg.

Putin assured that Russia values ​​the position of African countries “in favor of maintaining world stability and security,” as well as “the formation of a fairer model of international relations.”

Without a doubt, we are willing to study all your proposals.

“I want to underline once again that we are open to a constructive dialogue with all who want the establishment of peace on the principles of justice and the legitimate interests of the parties,” he added.

Africa wants peace

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, for his part, considered that the time has come to “end the war” in Ukraine. “The time has come for both sides to start negotiations and end the war,” Ramaphosa told Putin during the meeting, which was also attended by the leaders of Senegal, Egypt, Uganda, Zambia, Congo and Comoros.

He added that “this war causes instability and damage to various countries around the world.” “And we, the African countries, feel firsthand the consequences of that war,” he said.



Ramaphosa, who heads the African delegation that arrived in Moscow after meeting with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, in Kiev, presented a 10-point peace plan to Putin and described as “historic” the mission of the African leaders to contribute to the solution of the Ukrainian conflict.

President of Senegal, Macky Sall.

The African plan provides for the peaceful solution of the conflict, peace negotiations, de-escalation by both parties, recognition of the sovereignty of the countries according to the letter and the principles of the UN, security guarantees for all, as well as the lifting of obstacles to the movement of cereals and fertilizers from both countries and the humanitarian support for the victims of the conflictincluding children, who “have become hostages” and “must return” to their homes.

In addition, among the points of the peace initiative of the African countries is the exchange of prisoners and the “post-war reconstruction” of Ukraine.

The counteroffensive continues

But while diplomacy fails to achieve tangible results, Russian and Ukrainian forces continue fighting on different sectors of the front in Ukraine.

According to kyiv, Ukraine is taking the lead in its current counter-offensive and Russia is fighting back. But to win, kyiv needs long-range, high-precision weapons with a range of up to 200 kilometers, according to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodimir Gavrilov.

According to Gavrilov, “Ukraine is taking the initiative, Russia is on the defensive, but to get stronger, (Ukraine) needs weapons with a range of up to 200 kilometers.”

“All our military plans are being carried out according to estimates. The main thing in modern warfare is to have situational awareness in order to know the enemy’s position and to be able to deliver precision strikes at long range, that is, to have of weapons capable of hitting the enemy at a distance of up to 200 km,” he stressed.

The Ukrainian authorities have so far reported the recovery, by their army, of seven towns and a hundred square kilometers of territory until now under the control of Russian troops in Donetsk (east), in Zaporizhia (south) and in the intersection of both regions partially occupied by Moscow.

“Each position recaptured from the occupiers and each height taken by our forces is another argument for the world in favor of the victory of Ukraine”Zelensky wrote today on Telegram.

Russian offensive against Ukraine continues

Russia resists the pressure

Meanwhile, Russia assured that it continues to repel Ukrainian attacks as part of its counteroffensive in the southern regions of the country. According to the latest Russian military report, its troops resist the thrust of the Ukrainian forces and in one day they repelled thirteen attacks on three sectors of the front.

“During the day, the Ukrainian armed forces continued to try to carry out offensive operations in the southern directions of Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Donetsk,” military spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

EFE