Siouxsie Wiles is New Zealand’s most famous scientist and one of the main responsible for the success of the country in the battle against the pandemic. Although the oceanic nation reimposed border restrictions since the British variant was detected, the detection capacity it is notable with the people who come to the country and are forced to isolate themselves.

In a echoed information eldiario.es, Wiles points out that all systems have weak points: “The most frustrating thing is the idea that, if the virus creeps across our borders, our systems have failed … Any defense that is used will have weak points, so strategies must be used over others to improve things. “

Citizen responsibility

One of the pillars of Wiles is based on citizen responsibility. For this reason, They launched a campaign appealing to it as necessary as the use of masks. The New Zealand government also has an app to track cases, although its use has dropped dramatically from its peak with 2.5 million scans last September.

Thus, Wiles is of the opinion that the relaxation is due to the fact that citizens believe that the fight against the pathogen corresponds solely to the Executive: “Obviously we have to trust the Government and we need the mandatory quarantine to work … but the idea of depend absolutely on it and that we have no responsibility of our own. “

Tougher measures

Before the appearance of the new variants, tougher border controls have been requested. Despite this, Wiles emphasizes that nationals have the right to return: “I am very angry, on a human level, at the idea of ​​saying ‘close the borders’, or ‘put as many obstacles as possible’, because here we want to enjoy the summer without stopping “says Wiles.

For this reason, the expert explains that it is not enough to protect the borders: “We have to do every effort to promote all possible measures in other countries… To stop the pandemic, so that new variants like these stop appearing. “

Three pillars

It also ensures that there are three ways to contribute to global efforts: spreading how the pathogen spreads, serve as a model for other territories on how to stop it and appeal to social responsibility. In his view, the key to New Zealand’s success were “its political values ​​which they consider people at the same level as the economy, so our health is the most important thing. “