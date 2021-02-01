It is the largest campaign in the history of the country and includes nine stages. Since December 2020, the most vulnerable have been vaccinated. The Government foresees that the entire adult population will be immunized by the fall of 2021. Logistics, the great challenge.

Heather is the president of the Society of Historians of Wadhurst, a town in the South East of England and since March 17, 2020, she has been completely isolated. In the summer, she attended social distance meetings in some neighborhood gardens.

Last Tuesday, January 19, they called her to notify her that she would receive her first dose of the vaccine against Covid. 19. It was due to appear on Saturday, January 23. That day he drove 13 kilometers from his home to the mega vaccination center, located in the town of Crowborough.

In an interview with France 24, he shares that “the injection does not take any time and does not hurt at all.”

She is one of the patients over 80 years of age who have been vaccinated since December 8, 2020, within the priority group of 15 million people, which also includes health personnel.

The minister of vaccines, Nadhim Zahawi, assured that 80 percent of that population has already been vaccinated. The government’s goal is to immunize the rest by mid-February. An ambitious date that requires speeding up logistics and having access not only to vaccines but to the other supplies necessary to administer immunization.

Israel and the United Kingdom are the two countries with the fastest vaccination rates. In the British case, the key has been a mix of planning and purchasing vaccines while they were still being developed, mobilizing unprecedented logistics and personnel, and an efficient healthcare system.

“Virtually the entire country is registered with a medical center and that is one of the foundations of our campaign. These medical centers are used to vaccinating because they do a great program against influenza every year, “Beccy Baird, an expert at the Kings Fund, told this media.

Vaccinating in cathedrals, stadiums and even nightclubs

Heather remembers that at 10:19 am she left the vaccination center, which worked 24 hours that day. After the injection, I waited 15 minutes sitting in a huge room with eight other patients, two meters apart each, who were also under observation.

“If you are right-handed, you have the vaccine in your left arm. I guess it’s because if you have a bad effect you still have your arm active, ”Heather says with a laugh.

That day, he saw at least 30 volunteers who not only asked him how he felt, but also took charge of guiding and accompanying patients and in some cases even parking cars.

The logistics behind this vaccination campaign, in which Britain is taking the lead over other European countries, is enormous. Mega centers have been set up, other large-capacity places such as cathedrals or stadiums, pharmacies and neighborhood medical centers that have extended their opening hours to vaccinate as many people as possible every day.

A group of people arrive at the new mass vaccination center against Covid-19 in Wembley, London, United Kingdom, on January 18, 2021. © Henry Nicholls / Reuters

It is expected that in the coming weeks mass vaccination will begin 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“In my area, a nightclub has been repurposed as a vaccination center. We are using cathedrals because they are excellent buildings for this. They are really big, tall and with a lot of air circulating, ”says Baird.

But there are also huge numbers of volunteers, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and Army personnel.

“Colleagues in the south of England worked with a local bus company and a Hindu charity to set up a mobile vaccination clinic. That was really cool, ”says Baird.

The first dose is being given to vaccinate the largest number of people to curb the number of deaths. The second dose is expected to be given 12 weeks later.

“I’d rather have the second dose soon,” says Heather, who has no date for the next injection yet.

The logistics include the handling of the vaccines and the supplies to apply them. In the case of the AstraZeneca / Oxford, it is kept at the temperature of a normal refrigerator, while the Pfizer requires to be stored at -70 degrees and has a very limited time of use.

Once the most vulnerable are vaccinated, it will start with those with serious illnesses. According to the authorities, vaccination for the general public is expected to start in summer.

“We are giving hope”

They have been very complex, challenging and sad months for the workers of the National Health System (NHS for its acronym in English). Now they feel that the vaccine is shining a light amid the darkness.

“It’s giving hope, it’s giving something real and positive after having had a really difficult year,” says Baird.

According to official figures, two million vaccines are being administered every week in the UK. “We currently have an average of about 0.5 percent of the total population per day, which is an improvement of almost tenfold over December and miles ahead of most countries,” explains the Adam Smith researcher. Institute, James Lawson.

For her part, while preparing a newsletter on what the third lockdown in England has meant for different people, Heather says she is optimistic about the future with vaccines.

“I dont see why not. I think it is a marvel of modern science. It was a surprise, a miracle. Why waste it? I can’t understand the people who are against vaccination ”.

The country has secured about 360 million doses of different vaccines, some of which are still being developed, segmented as follows: 100 million from AstraZeneca / Pfizer, 40 million from Pfizer, 7 million from Moderna, 60 million from Novavax, 60 million from Valneva, 60 million from Sanofi and 30 million from Janssen.

A race against the clock that costs hundreds of lives

The UK became the first country in Europe to surpass the shocking 100,000 deaths from the virus.

According to the Adam Smith Institute, each week of the pandemic costs the British treasury 6 million pounds. Researcher Lawson suggests, after developing a decalogue of recommendations to accelerate vaccination, that at least 6 million people should be immunized every week.

“We are confident that we can go even faster, with more use of the armed forces, pharmacies, the introduction of drive-in centers, mobile vaccination centers to reach remote areas, 24/7 services, better management of doses of replacement, faster introduction of the Moderna vaccine, and additional work with our existing suppliers, ”says Lawson.

The Government knows that the only way to defeat the virus is vaccination and that is why human and economic efforts are focused on it, while in other latitudes the growing threats of a possible shortage of the antidote are heard.