In the surroundings of Real Valladolid the false rumor has spread that Kike Pérez is too young to take the reins of the team. However, at 23, he is no longer a youth; he’s old enough to stop treating him like he is. In the 15 league games that have been played so far, 22 players younger than him have started, some of them with the subsidiary’s number, and not with that ‘8’ that was awarded to Toledo, announced with great fanfare and saucer. It is true that Celta will be his ninth game in the First Division, although it is no less true that he was far from out of tune the two times that Sergio González gave him the starting breastplate. If you talk about the performance he had been offering at the Promises, anyone who has seen two of his performances, no more, will agree that he is a footballer, at least, with personality and technical quality. Why, then, the suspicion? Because you lack experience? One of the many people who encountered this barrier to accessing a job speaks: if you are not given the option, how will you acquire it?

The midfielder position has been unguarded for several seasons at Real Valladolid, at least without more players of his profile than Míchel Herrero, whose football decline has been evident for quite some time. In the absence of the market closing and Roque Mesa (or whoever) arrives, Kike Pérez’s seems like the best option to take the helm. Not after the Villamarín debacle, but, at least, months before. In the world of football there is a cliché that the youth players have to break down the door, and he threw it down with his magnificent season under Javi Baraja. If he has not been a starter, despite the confidence proclaimed in him, it has only been due to the fact that, as if it were a game of ‘Yellow Humor’, he has subsequently been given another door, and another, and another .. A logical thing if the bombastic signing had arrived that was going to increase the level of the position last January or this summer, but less in terms of meritocracy within the current makeup of the squad.

There is no doubt that those players who achieved the unexpected promotion and the two more than meritorious stays that followed deserve to be respected. It may seem with the upper lines that they are not respected here, but yes. It happens that there are cycles that deserve to be finished when their end not only seems near, but is also palpable. It is hard to let go of the people who have given you so much, but it is the law of life. Keeping holding on to what made you strong three campaigns ago can make you weak if you don’t have the ability to regenerate. Certainly, even when you try you can miss, it was already seen last season with the right back. And yet that should not be an argument to remain subject to an increasingly distant past such as the best football moment of some Blanquivioletas. Respect is deserved, yes, and evolution is necessary, because no one ever stops, every rival yearns to improve, although along the way they have to dispense with or reduce the importance of who was important in the past. In this sense, signings in key positions were (and are) necessary. As long as the midfielder does not arrive, seen what has been seen, the keys have to be Kike Pérez.