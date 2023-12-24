Image of the interior of the Madrid Stock Exchange. Efe Vega Alonso del Val (EFE)

Expectations of rate cuts have outweighed fear of a recession. Although the euro zone is beginning to show signs of weakness, in the last two months the fall in debt yields has changed the course of the markets, giving free rein to the stock market's gains. The Ibex 35 signed its best semester in 10 years in June, and this has been compounded by the resistance of the results, with the financial sector shattering records, and the idea that rates have peaked and will fall in 2024, which It has served as a catalyst for the selective to finally recover pre-pandemic levels. Managers are preparing their strategies for 2024 in which monetary policy, inflation and the evolution of the economy will set the pace.

Repeating an exercise as good as this one – the Ibex rises 22.88%, the highest revaluation in 14 years – is complicated, but the consensus is optimistic and expects equities to continue the upward trend. Of course, gains are expected to be more moderate and not so concentrated in sectors such as banking, which in Europe is up 20%.

Among the most positive firms for the next 12 months, Renta 4 stands out. Experts set 11,816 points as the Ibex target. That is, they give it a potential of 17%. Achieving this result will depend largely on the strength of the economy and the rate reduction that the market is long awaiting. Natalia Aguirre, the firm's strategy director, still warns that investors have been optimistic. The expert believes that rates have peaked, but she does not share the idea of ​​cuts as soon as in March or at the rate discounted by the market, because inflation will take time to approach 2%. The firm is delaying the reduction in the price of money to the second half of 2024 and setting the deposit rate in the eurozone at 3.25% at the end of the year. That is, 75 basis points below the current level.

Bankinter experts move along the same lines. Ramón Forcada, director of the entity's analysis and markets department, delays the first rate cut in the euro zone to October, a delay that will benefit the banks. At Bankinter they set a target of 11,317 points for the selective, which is equivalent to giving it a potential of 12%. “The valuations of stocks and bonds are justified and offer sufficiently attractive potential. But it is likely that a consolidation phase will develop in 2024,” they highlight. The entity believes that next year will continue to present a favorable environment for fixed and variable income. The reduction in rates and the expansion of business results will help to continue the gains in both assets, something that has not been seen for 10 years.

The key for the markets to maintain the good tone of the last two months is that the expectations of rate cuts are met and that the economy does not enter a deep recession, a scenario that the consensus rules out. Instead managers point to a slowdown. Juan José Fernández Figares, investment director at Link Gestión, points to inflation as one of the main risks. “If prices perform worse than expected, which is likely for Europe, the long-awaited rate cut will be delayed, which could lead to some occasional correction in the first months. Subsequently, the behavior of the economy will determine the evolution of these markets. “If expectations are met, and the macro scenario improves as the year progresses, we believe that the stock markets can close positive again for the second consecutive year,” he adds.

Ángel Fresnillo, director of variable income for Mutuáculos, believes that in a soft landing scenario (lowering inflation without damaging the economy) equities can continue to do well. Of course, the increases will not be as vertical as those of recent months. To avoid shocks, the manager opts for quality or more defensive companies that have been penalized by the rate increases. As representatives of this trend he chooses the Colonial SOCIMI and the German medical technology company, Carl Zeiss.

After a 2023 in which small and medium capitalization companies have been left out of the strong increases (the Ibex Small gains 10.2% and the Medium, 5.98%), Alfonso de Gregorio, director of investments in Finaccess Value, believes that in 2024 they can take over the baton since these firms are trading at the largest discount to the large companies in 20 years. The expert also chooses firms with attractive dividends that have seen coupon yields lose their luster due to the rise in very short-term debt yields. In an environment in which rates are expected to fall, de Gregorio considers it logical that the most conservative investors, who this year have launched into monetary funds, rotate their portfolios towards companies with an attractive shareholder remuneration policy and that have been penalized by monetary tightening. The best representatives of this trend are utilities like Iberdrola.

