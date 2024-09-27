The hurricane Helene It has weakened after moving through the Gulf of Mexico towards the northwest coast of Florida. The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) has reported that the phenomenon, which arrived in the State as a Category 4 hurricane, has been reduced to a tropical storm. The Center has warned, however, that the storm remains dangerous and even life-threatening and that they expect “flash floods that can be catastrophic and deadly,” as well as landslides and river overflows. Below are the key points about this natural phenomenon and the precautions that the inhabitants of the southeastern coast of the United States should take.

Helene has wreaked havoc across nearly 800 miles, from South Florida to the Appalachian Mountains, as it moved inland with devastating consequences. Arriving ashore as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Florida, Helene brought intense winds and powerful waves that flooded neighborhoods in the densely populated Tampa Bay area, leaving behind scenes of destruction and despair. Recovery efforts are focused on clearing debris and downed trees, particularly in the Big Bend region, where residents reported extensive damage reminiscent of the aftermath of a “nuclear bomb.” Emergency responders in Pinellas County received an unprecedented volume of 911 calls, performing hundreds of water rescues in response to flooding.

As Helene continues its path north, the storm has left approximately 4.5 million customers without power in several states, exacerbating the risks of heat-related illnesses as temperatures rise. Flash flood emergencies have been declared in parts of North Carolina, with mandatory evacuations ordered due to dangerously high river levels.

More information

Where could the hurricane hit? Helene?

The NHC has reported that Helene It is currently a tropical storm after hitting the Florida coast on Thursday night. During the early hours and morning of Friday it will advance to Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, where electricity outages are already reported affecting more than two million people. The state of emergency has also been extended to Virginia and Alabama.

Authorities had issued warnings for coastal areas, urging residents to complete necessary preparations and evacuate if instructed. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency and has ordered the mobilization of response teams to restore power services after the storm passed.

What category is Helene currently and what category could it reach?

At the moment it is a tropical storm; On Thursday, meteorologists had warned that Helene It would reach Category 4 and bring heavy rain and destructive winds along its path. The impact occurred Thursday on the coast of Big Bend, an area that has experienced several severe weather events in the last year, including Hurricane Idalia and the hurricane Debbie. This Friday it lowered its category, although the damaging wind gusts continued, with maximums of 110 kilometers per hour.

A man covers the windows of an establishment with wood in prevention of the arrival of ‘Helene’, this Wednesday in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Hurricane victims

At least four people have died due to the passage of ‘Helene’, according to the US network. ABC News. One person has died and another has been injured in Charlotte, North Carolina, after a tree fell on a home. In Tampa, Florida, there was also a fatality when a fence hit a vehicle that was on a highway. Likewise, in Georgia there were two deaths due to a tornado.

A landslide has affected four homes near the mountains of Asheville, North Caroline, and the residents have reportedly not been found. According to authorities, workers are still searching for the residents, but they have had no luck.

Preparations and alerts for the arrival of ‘Helene’

Authorities had issued evacuation orders in several areas, especially in Big Bend, where the storm surge was potentially deadly, covering areas with enough water to submerge two-story homes. The state government had urged residents to seek shelter on higher ground and avoid long journeys.

Hours before the hurricane arrived, the NHC highlighted that Helene It had a wind field so wide that up to 60 of Florida’s 67 counties would experience gusts greater than 39 miles per hour, with the exception of the western Panhandle. Residents on Florida’s west coast also prepared for the storm, filling sandbags and protecting their property.

In North Carolina, local officials ordered mandatory evacuations along the Swannanoa River due to expectations that it would reach its highest level ever recorded. A flash flood emergency was issued for Asheville, North Carolina, as forecasters warned of a high risk of flash flooding in the area.

In Georgia, the Fulton County Emergency Management Agency initially warned of the threat of high winds, but later lifted that warning while continuing to urge residents to avoid travel until conditions improved. The region experienced significant rainfall prior to Helene’s arrival, making it more susceptible to flooding.