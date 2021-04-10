Gabriel Deck goes to the NBA. He does it in a moment, which is what he is criticized the most, very complicated and advanced in the season, both in the team he leaves and the one he joins. The transition, difficult on a personal level due to his problems with English, makes it from Madrid to Oklahoma. In the Thunder it will start now, at the 26 years, his career in the United States.

The Argentine will sign a three-year contract with the Thunder. It is a team that perfectly matches what he wants: to test. That is why Madrid has left a little more than two months for the end of the campaign in Europe: he needed to play in the best league in the world. The team that reaches it puts all the facilities for the little pressure that there is on it. Mark Daigneault, a very young coach specialized in exploiting young talent, has in his hands a young squad who will be required little in the short and medium term, as he has proposed that way from the management.

Sam Presti, the head of the sports field, has taken the shortcut of the picks of draft. You have 34, half of the first and the other half for the second, facing the next seven editions. It shows, therefore, what the bet is.

The great potential that the Thunder play with is, in addition to young people, players like Deck, whether internationally or in the United States, scouts are under the radar. In three years he will have time to show whether or not he is worth playing at that level. Aspects to improve such as speed when shooting from far are cons, others such as the ability to defend high and low, play in the low post or fight on the passing lanes are pros. It can fit well with the North American style.

The arrival takes place now, in the middle of April. There are plans to consider in this decision that goes beyond leaving or not leaving Madrid, if that is how you want to treat it. In pure key of the Thunder This will help develop Deck from the start, having a few last matches to land conveniently, play at ease, and progress. Deck’s personal key there is another event that should be taken into account, the Tokyo Olympics for which Argentina is already classified; Had he arrived at the end of the season, he could have been forced to be in the summer leagues and they would have coincided with the Japanese event.

With the departure of Madrid, estimated at an amount close to two million euros, the Thunder can already help him with 750,000 dollars. The same case as his compatriot Facu Campazzo, but with the difference that the latter’s clause was three times higher.

In Oklahoma City the timid forward of Añatuya will enter by Darius miller, to which they have cut to make room for him. Several interesting players will be found as companions: the Ukrainian Svi Mykhailiuk, a shooter who now begins to have a considerable amount of minutes; the French Théo Maledon, which started with little space and is now a starter even as a rookie; the serbian Aleksej Pokusevski, quite a sensation among the fans that was not taken advantage of at the Greek Olympiacos; Kenrich williams, a profile similar to yours; Moses Brown, who have also been offered a contract a few days ago; Darius bazley, now injured; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the star that is being protected; Lu Dort, the bison; Al horford, which has already agreed not to play and go out in the summer … In short, a team with ample possibilities to develop and grow little by little, without being between a rock and a hard place, and with a guaranteed agreement for three years. He approaches the bargain.

Finally, it is necessary to review the reason why the Thunder have offered him so much money. If it hadn’t been like that, Deck would probably have stayed at Madrid until the end of the season. The player traveled to Istanbul and played almost every minute knowing that he was leaving, which speaks of his commitment to the club despite the fact that the contractual relationship was to end soon. The Thunder needed to spend four million dollars to spend the minimum that the NBA asks for their teams as an investment, so they have chosen to invest it in Deck instead of making a partition that would not have had a greater route either. It is one more bet, and not blindly either, the only problem with raising so much dust is how much it affects Real Madrid.