The Liverpool of the Beatles, a city intervened by the history of pop music, has been hosting the rehearsals of the candidates for Eurovision 2023 for days, as the venue for the European song contest. It does so in what is an atypical year in various respects. The contest launches a voting system that gives more prominence to the public. And this time it has two host countries, after the Russian invasion in Ukraine prevented the Eastern country from receiving the festival as the winner of the last edition. The United Kingdom is in charge of doing it in its place, with continuous nods and memories to a nation whose war conflict seems forgotten, although it is still topical.

There are 37 countries that opt ​​for the crystal microphone. RTVE will broadcast live the two Eurovision 2023 semifinals that will serve as the initial screening. The first one, on Tuesday, May 9, can be seen on La 2 and the second, on Thursday, May 11, in which Spain votes, will be broadcast on La 1. The final on Saturday 13 can be seen on La 1 from 9:00 p.m. All the galas will be held at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool and will feature Julia Varela and Tony Aguilar as commentators. Blanca Paloma, winner last February of the Benidorm Fest with the song Eah, remains among the five favorite options in bookmakers, dominated by the Swedish Loreen, already a winner in 2012 with Euphoria. The Spanish option has fallen one position in recent days, going from fourth to fifth place. Only the candidate from Finland, the bizarre and hypersexualized Käärijä, can overshadow the representative of Sweden, according to forecasts, with Cha Cha Cha.

It will be a 67th edition marked by the popular vote, now more global. In November, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced major changes to the voting system. This time the audience will decide the countries that qualify for the semifinals, instead of the professional jury. Additionally, viewers in non-participating countries will be able to vote for their favorites online, making the song contest a more universal affair. The votes of the public from the rest of the world will come together and give their points as if they were a country. In the final on Saturday, the opinion of the professional jury will be combined with that of the world audience to decide the winning song.

Images from the fourth day of Eurovision 2023 rehearsals with two of the favorites for victory: Loreen (left) and Käärijä (right). RTVE

Eurovision is the result of eternal controversies and one of last year revolved around the suspicion of a rigged distribution of votes among several countries that participated in the semifinal and that, if it had been proven, it would have affected the course of the final, including the third position of the Spanish Chanel and SlowMo. The organization’s decision to recalculate those suspicious voting patterns based on others from the past did not please many supporters.

Ruth Lorenzo has been chosen by RTVE to become the new spokesperson when it comes to giving the points of the jury of Spanish experts at the gala on Saturday, replacing the model Nieves Álvarez. The singer, a former Spanish representative in Eurovision, has an increasing presence on the public channel and is the current presenter of her musical contest Cover Night.

The best of British television

Remember that Ukraine was the winner of Eurovision 2022 with Stefania, by the Kalush Orchestra, by connecting with the European audience by mixing urban rhythms with the folklore of a country at war. But the impossibility of holding the contest within its borders made the EBU designate the second classified, the United Kingdom, thanks to Spaceman, of TikTok star Sam Ryder, hosting this year’s macro event. The Ukrainian presence, in addition to his musical candidacy, heart of steel (Heart of Steel) by Tvorchi, will be made clear through one of the presenters of the three galas: the singer Julia Sanina, leader of the rock band The Hardkiss. In addition, she will be accompanied in the semifinals by the actress Hannah Waddingham (who will sound like the protagonist of the series to the international viewer). ted lasso) and singer Alesha Dixon. In the final, they will be joined by Graham Norton, whose late night The same name is very popular on social networks and has been the official commentator for Eurovision in the United Kingdom since 2009. Almost all the stars of British television are related, in one way or another, to Eurovision coverage. Joel Dommett, the host of mask singerand Rylan Clark (Big Brother, X Factor) will lead broadcasts and side events.

The technical team in charge of the three galas is also part of the best of television on the islands: its Look who is dancing to the veteran live music program Later… With Jools Holland. The stage has 450 square meters of space, of which 220 are screens that move independently. There are more than 700 video mosaics integrated into the floor and more than 1,500 meters of led lights. Julio Himede, the set designer for this year’s festival, has explained to the specialized portal eurovision.tv which has based its stage design on the principles of union, celebration and community, focusing on cultural and the similarities between Ukraine and the UK.

A festival of these characteristics, which organizes three evenings in a venue capable of accommodating more than 11,000 people each night, requires a large budget, supported by the host United Kingdom, the rest of the Big Five (Spain, Germany, Italy and France ) and by sponsors, such as bookingone of the companies specialized in world travel, and the Spanish company Idealistic, among others. british government will contribute 10 million pounds (11.4 million euros) and the local authorities of Liverpool will add another two million pounds (2.3 million euros), the BBC explained at the time. In addition to the more than 50,000 extra tourists that the British city will receive, the space alone brings together between 160 and 180 million viewers worldwide, through traditional television, not counting the impact on social networks. In the appearance in the Senate of Elena Sánchez Caballero, interim president of RTVE, on March 28, she explained that the Spanish public channel will turn to what she defined as an “event premium”, which will have a budget of 656,672 euros. It is one of the great moments of the year for La 1 in terms of audience and the one in which it best connects with the young audience, which makes the public entity increasingly interested in everything that surrounds the musical contest.

