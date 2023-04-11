The President of the USA, Joe Bidenwill begin his four-day tour of the British province of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the agreement of the Holy Fridaywhich ended three decades of conflict on the island.

The White House revealed on Monday the keys to the trip and assured that Bidenof Irish origin on her mother’s side, is looking forward to heading to the land of her ancestors.

“The president is looking forward to embarking on this journey and celebrating the deep historical ties that unite our two countries and that our two peoples continue to share,” he said at a press conference. John Kirby, one of the spokesmen in the White House.

According to Kirby, Biden will arrive in Belfast on Tuesday night and will be met at the airport by the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunakwith whom he already met in March in San Diego (California, USA) to announce together with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, a new development plan for nuclear-powered submarines within the framework of the pact of AUKUS security.

On Wednesday, Biden and Sunak they will hold a bilateral meeting and, later, the American leader will give a speech at the new campus of the University of Ulster, in the Northern Irish capital.

The US president will highlight in his speech “the tremendous progress” that has been achieved after the signing of the agreement of the Holy Friday and, in addition, it will underline the disposition of USA to “preserve those gains” and support the economic development of North Ireland.

Your agenda will not include a visit to Stormont Castle, seat of the Northern Irish Home Rule Assembly and whose Government of shared power has been suspended for more than a year due to the rejection of pro-British unionism to the Brexit arrangements for the region.

Some sectors of North Ireland They have not welcomed this absence and also consider that the president does not have enough acts in the British province.

View of Northern Ireland.

Return to the land of their ancestors

In fact, after spending a few hours in North Irelandthe US president will head that same Wednesday to the Republic of Ireland.

Specifically, after the speech at the University of Ulster, he will go to County Louth (northeast Ireland) and where the president’s great-grandfather, James Finnegan, was born.

The Finnegan clan, whose blood passed to Biden on his mother’s side, lived in Louth for years before crossing the ocean to start a new life in USA and, like many other Irishmen, fleeing from the lack of opportunities that characterized the period of the Great Irish Famine (1845-1849).

In the same county of Louth, Biden will tour King John’s Castle, also known as Carlingford Castle, built at the end of the 12th century.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar casts his ballot at a polling station during the general election in Dublin, Ireland.

High level meetings with Ireland

As the White House explained today, Biden will spend Wednesday night in Dublin and on Thursday he will meet with the president of the Republic of Ireland, Michael Higgins, at his official residence in Áras an Uachtaráin.

The meeting will have a great symbolic content since both plan to plant some trees together and ring the so-called “peace bell”. When that ceremony concludes, the US president will meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, whom he already met at the White House in March on St. Patrick’s Day, the patron saint of Ireland.

After meeting with Higgins and Varadkar, Biden will appear before the Irish Parliament, meeting in joint session, and will praise the cooperation between Ireland and the United States to advance democracy, peace, security and prosperity, the White House announced. Thursday’s day will conclude with a gala dinner at Dublin Castle.

27,000 bricks

Biden will culminate his tour on Friday with a visit to County Mayo (northwest), where part of his maternal family also comes from and where he plans to give a speech on ties between the United States and Ireland.

That speech will take place at Ballina Cathedral, which occupies a very important place in Biden’s heart.

According to Kirby, the president’s great-great-grandfather sold some 27,000 bricks to the cathedral in 1827 and, with the money he obtained, he was able to buy the tickets with which the family migrated to the United States years later, in 1851.

Those bricks were also used to build the majestic cathedral. The president will take advantage of his presence in May to visit the Knock Shrine, an important Catholic pilgrimage site. Biden and his entire entourage will spend Friday night in Dublin and return to the United States on Saturday morning.

