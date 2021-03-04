The controversial accusations of Vice President Cristina Kirchner against judges, prosecutors and the media this Thursday led to more confusion about the future dollar cause you have two axes of legal debate.

One axis is whether the exchange operation of the Central Bank, which prevented the former president from devaluing the peso during the end of the 2015 electoral campaign, constituted a crime or was a “catastrophic non-prosecutable political decision”.

The other is whether Cristina Kirchner was responsible for the maneuver carried out by the BCRA.

But the insulting allegation of Cristina covered up the debate on this underlying issue in one of the cases in which there is less evidence against the vice president.

In the original complaint, the UCR deputy Mario Negri and the then senator Federico Pinedo they did not accuse CristinaBut the then president of the Central Bank, Alejandro Vanoli, for selling those future contracts that mortgaged the Macri government. The total sale was for 17 billion dollars.

The complaint was for selling a future dollar well below market values. The operations were made between $ 10.6 and $ 10.8 per dollar, while the parallel dollar was trading at 16 pesos in New York.

Negri and Pinedo filed the complaint stop first “to drain” money what the BCRA is doing and that it was going to complicate, even more, the one that took office in December 2015. And, secondly, to investigate whether there were criminal responsibilities.

High sources of Cambiemos remembered Clarion that effectively the day after the complaint, Vanoli stopped the sales of these contracts.

The presentation of the complaint in 2015 practically had no impact on the media Therefore, to maintain that the judges supported Macri’s victory, as Cristina said, it has no basis.

What is a future dollar contract? The future dollar operation is a contract in pesos where the BCRA sets the value of the dollar on a specified future date. When that date arrives, the seller or the buyer can make a profit or a loss, according to the official quotation of the currency.

This type of “futures contracts” operate in the Rosario Market or ROFEX or in the Electronic Open Market (MAE), which are two public limited companies authorized to carry out this type of financial operations by the National Securities Commission (CNV).

The sources of Cambiemos admitted that companies linked to the former secretary of Coordination of Macri and businessman Mario Quintana bought future dollar contracts, as Cristina said. But most companies “covered themselves from a devaluation” with these contracts. The operations were before he took office as a civil servant.

Upon assuming, Federico Sturzenegger at the head of the Central Bank in December 2015, to get out of exchange stocks, he negotiated with the ROFEX to reduce the profits of those who had bought those futures contracts. And then he had to issue about 43 billion pesos to pay those contracts taken by order of Cristina.

Months later Sturzenegger also sold future dollar contracts but under other conditions and Cristina made him file a criminal complaint for which he was finally dismissed.

During the investigation of the case, Judge Claudio Bonadio and prosecutor Eduardo Taiano included Cristina because had removed former BCRA president Martín Redrado and modified the BCRA statute to issue more pesos and iron the dollar.

Later, the judge included Axel Kicillof because he sand had the bank appointed in the board of directors to be able to vote those purchases for 17 billion dollars that avoided a devaluation.

Then, the trial prosecutor Diego Velasco must demonstrate how did it affect Cristina in Vanoli because it is supposed, in theory, that the BCRA is autonomous from the government.

The other axis is whether the purchase of future dollars constituted a fraud maneuver against the State. It is not a case of corruption. No one reached into the can.

The defenses request the nullity of the trial because they maintain that an expert opinion indicates that the balance of the BCRA of 2015 tested positive.

Instead, the head of the NGO Contadores Forenses Alfredo Popritkin maintains that if there was a loss and without the sale of future dollar contracts the balance would have given more profit.

In this case, Cristina – along with 11 other former officials – was accused of the alleged crime of “Defrauding the public administration”, provided for in article 174 of the Penal Code. This establishes penalties between two and six years in prison for those who cheat the State causing them losses.

The case went to oral trial and fell into the hands of the Federal Oral Court 1. Since then, the lawyer Andrea Casaux, defender of the president of the Central Bank Miguel Angel Pesce – also a defendant – demanded that an accounting expert be made. That study was ordered in August 2019 and was completed a year later.

There it was argued that the BCRA balance sheets had given profit in 2015 and 2016. On that basis, the defenses requested the dismissal. The TOF 1, due to a divided decision, did not accept because it did not have the fiscal guarantee. That was appealed by Cristina in Cassation, who will now have to resolve if the oral trial continues.

Before the expert opinion, Judge Adrián Grümberg gave his opinion by dismissing and closing the case. In contrast, his colleagues José Michilini and Ricardo Basílica disagreed. Grümberg, close to the government, resigned from the trial considering that there was no crime and was replaced by Gabriela López Iñiguez. This is the judge who dissented the conviction of Lázaro Báez in the case of La Ruta del Dinero K.

The lawyers of the former BCRA president Alejandro Vanoli and the current president and then vice president, Miguel Pesce, argued that this million-dollar operation “did not provoke” no loss to the state.

During the prosecution, Bonadio cited Martín Grandes, an economist at CONICET and professor at the UCA, as a witness who stated that: “The BCRA, being able to commit to sell more expensively in the future, at $ 15, in the New York market, preferred to commit to selling cheaper in ROFEX and MAE. The gap was 50% ”.

“Is about a malicious maneuver, similar to any other in which the Government operates outside the market price, such as, for example, the surcharges of public works, ”said Grandes.

On the other hand, the former Minister of Economy and current Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof said that the damage to the assets of the Central Bank it was the fault of “the devaluation of December 2015” made by the then president Mauricio Macri.

Finally, the experts Stella Maris Castaño, Carlos Campodónico and Alejandro Del Acebo delivered a 75-page report on August 4 of last year.

The key question from the judges for the development of the debate referred to analyzing the balance sheets of the BCRA during 2015 and 2016.

This answer is long. They first pointed out that in 2015 the BCRA in general “obtained a gain of $ 147,116,880.00, while in 2016 the gain was $ 67,448,520,000.”

Then they presented a series of tables and said verbatim “the negative result produced by the forward dollar sale operations for a total of $ 42,427,938 thousand as of 2015 and of $ 10,054,519 thousands as of 2016 ”.

“In accordance with the above, the total disbursed for forward dollar sales operations represented -in the two years- an amount less than the gain obtained from net price differences”, they stressed.

“The loss produced by future operations in 2015, represented 5.39 percent of the equity structure in foreign currency in the BCRA, in 2015 and 0.82 percent in 2016”, highlighted the official experts.

By analyzing the expertise to ClarionPopritkin explained that “the expertise attributes the great negative impact of the operation to the 40% devaluation decided by the Macri government. The loss of 52,400 billion pesos is combined and subsumed, saying that the final results of the annual exercises were positive ”.

In the expertise “the decision to launch this operation is justified, by saying that the foreign currency assets more than covered the accounting liability constituted by the monetary base added by the future dollar operation,” added the expert.

On the other hand, lawyers for former directors of the Central Bank (BCRA) requested the dismissal of their clients in the case that investigates them for alleged irregularities in these future dollar sale operations.

The presentation was made before TOF 1 by lawyers for Vanoli and Pesce, and seven other former directors accused of alleged fraud against the Public Administration. “The expert examination reflects clearly the non-existence of any criminal hypothesis“argued the lawyers of the former directors of the monetary authority.

“The exchange rate in illegal operations was never a relevant variable, because it did not participate in any clause in the future dollar contracts that operated in the institutional market such as the MAE and ROFEX”, interpreted the lawyers on the report of the experts from August 4 of last year.

The prosecutor Diego Velasco already rejected the dismissal advance of the accused but their arguments will be exhibited in the debate. Thus, the judges must determine, after the oral trial ends, if that millionaire loss (almost 55 billion pesos) constituted the crime of fraud against the State, as stated by Bonadio.

Then he was asked about the underlying issue: were there or were there not irregularities in the future dollar operation, carried out during the last quarter of 2015?

Popritkin answered that “the expert opinion is based on technical issues of the BCRA’s management, saying that the issues or future contracts to be executed were recommended by the intermediate levels. The experts do not say it because of their own conviction ”.

One of the reasons why Cristina opposes adding former BCRA president Martín Redrado to Alberto Fernández’s current economic team was his testimonial statement in this case, after he was removed from the presidency of the BCRA. Redrado said the operation allowed buyers to “An extraordinary profit of 42%”.

Redrado insisted that the former head of state “is directly responsible” for that mechanism “because as of 2010 she had absolute total control of all operations, as shown by these two legal pieces: the decree of the Bicentennial and the change of the Organic Charter “of the BCRA. Kicillof, who was the Minister of the Economy, was appointed to the BCRA’s board of directors to supervise these operations.

