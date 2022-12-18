The Agreement by Chilithe formula reached this week by the parties of the ruling party and the opposition to resume the drafting of a new Constitutionwill have the challenge of bringing to fruition the project of drafting a new magna carta after 62 percent of the voters rejected the proposal presented by the constitutional convention on September 4.

(Read here: Chile embarks on another constitutional process to have a new Magna Carta)

The text, the product of almost three months of negotiations, determined that the new body in charge of drafting the proposal will be equal and will be made up of 50 popularly elected members, 14 lawyers and 24 experts appointed by the Congress They will have to prepare a draft.

“It is a necessary step and I hope a decisive one to move towards a new social pact, with more democracy and social rights. Chile cannot continue waiting and from my government we will work day by day to respond to social emergencies and respond to citizen concerns regarding public safety, the rise in the cost of living, and pensions, among others,” said the president. gabriel boric after the presentation of the agreement.

The commission of experts will begin its work in January, while in April, the members who will draft the Constitution will be elected through the compulsory vote that will allow the installation of the Constitutional Council on May 21, which will have five months to deliver the project before submitting it to a referendum in November.

“It has been three long months to reach this agreement, but it was what had to be done for the good of Chile, to deliver a good constitution that unites us, not one that some find legitimate and others do not,” he assured EL TIEMPO Luz Ebenspeger, Vice President of the Chilean Senate.

For Ebenspeger, the new process distances itself from the controversial constitutional convention marked by the scandals of some of its members and by the so-called “maximalist” text that divided Chileans and ended up sinking at the polls.

The Chileans rejected the proposed Constitution on September 4. Now there will be a new process to get a new magna carta. See also Press review - "What the images of the CFK attacker and his partner reveal", is the title of the Argentine press Photo: Elvis Gonzalez. efe

the new bases

Unlike the previous process, in which it started with a blank sheet, now there will be 12 constitutional bases that the council must take into account, among which it stands out that “Chile is a democratic Republic, whose sovereignty resides in the people” and pre-established criteria and institutions that were violated in the last proposal, such as the Senatewhich was sought to be replaced by a Chamber of the regions.

One of the most controversial issues of the previous project was the one that sought to invoke the so-called “plurinationality” opening the possibility for indigenous peoples to have their own justice, in the midst of the increase in acts of violence in the south of the country, due to the conflict with the Mapuche town.

“The Constitution recognizes indigenous peoples as part of the Chilean nation, which is one and indivisible. The State will respect and promote their rights and cultures”, highlights one of the constitutional bases that is complemented by the fact that the constitutional text “will establish that terrorism, in any of its forms, is essentially contrary to human rights”.

In dialogue with this newspaper, the president of the center-right National Renewal party and a member of the Agreement for ChileFrancisco Chahuán, stressed that the bases on which the new Constitution will be drawn up will be broad citizen participation, democratic legitimacy, the experience of specialists and a more active role of the current congress.

“What is required here is to have the courage to think not about the next week, or the next month, but about the next 20 or 30 years for a country where everyone fits, a long-term trust pact,” he said. Chahuan.

For its part, the center-left praised the ability of the opposition and the ruling party to put aside their differences and give in to reach an agreement that would give way to the long-awaited process to leave behind the Constitution drafted during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973 -1990).

“If we put our hearts into this, we understand that it is very important for the country to get ahead and that it demands a constitutional text that can be ratified. That requires a lot of generosity and seriousness,” Senator Ximena Rincón, who was also part of the negotiations, told EL TIEMPO.

Rincón assures that the committee of experts could include political figures such as former presidents Michelle Bachelet, Sebastián Piñera, Eduardo Frei and Ricardo Lagos; who have shown themselves willing to study their participation in the process.

“I think that their experience and what they have had to live in the country at different times is something that is important to rescue,” he said.

And although sectors of the extreme right, such as the Republican party, have not wanted to sign the agreement considering it unnecessary to change the current Constitution, they have already announced that they will vote against the text that results from this constituent process.

“We don’t agree to a new convention, but we are going to compete. Congress will have to make decisions, we are not going to withdraw from any democratic instance and, once again, we are going to win,” the former presidential candidate told EL TIEMPO Jose Antonio Kast.



For experts such as José Ignacio Martínez, a researcher at the Constitutional Observatory of the Universidad de los Andes, the important thing about the agreement that was signed is that it rescues the general principles of Chilean constitutional law and provides tools to make a more realistic magna carta and far from the version “ideologized” of the past proposal.

“Having transformed the project into a partisan text, excessively and grossly ideologized, which transformed it into a true government program. This meant turning our backs and ignoring history and reality, as demonstrated by the overwhelming result of the plebiscite,” Martínez told EL TIEMPO.

The commission of experts will begin its work in January, while in April the members who will draft the Constitution will be elected. See also Tricks to save water at home and in your neighborhood community Photo: Elvis Gonzalez. EFE

A light for the region

Beyond laying the foundations of what will be its constituent process, Chile sends a powerful signal to resolve its political differences through democratic mechanisms and unrestricted adherence to the rule of law.

Concepts that have been increasingly weakened by the crises that have shaken countries such as Peru and Brazilwhere the functioning of the electoral institutions has been questioned and the fragile balance of powers has been broken.

“We should feel proud as a country, because we resolve our differences through meetings and that is something that, in a scenario as polarized, as unstable as Latin America, distinguishes us again and we must recover,” Senator Rincón assured EL TIEMPO.

A position shared by the president of the Chilean Senate, Álvaro Elizalde, who assures that this is the first step on a long road, which requires a lot of responsibility for a constitution that incorporates visions of Chilean society.

“Chile has given democratic and institutional responses to face the crises. We have to draw lessons from the constituent process that concluded, but always with our feet on the ground,” he told EL TIEMPO.

With this new process, Chile seeks to rescue the desire expressed by 78 percent of voters at the polls, in October 2020, when the plebiscite was held on the need to draft a new magna carta, but this time written in a more moderate and transversal than the one that ended up being rejected by the majority of voters three months ago.

ANDREA AGUILAR CORDOBA

FOR THE TIME

SANTIAGO, CHILE)