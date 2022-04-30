Real Madrid sealed a splendid league campaign with the alirón in which it flew from start to finish and hardly suffered any shocks, with Barça’s win in the Santiago Bernabéu classic being its only noteworthy blush until securing its thirty-fifth title in the tournament regularly four dates in advance. Since the current system that awards three points for a victory was established in the 1995-96 season, only Barça, in the 1997-98 and 2017-18 campaigns, had secured the trophy so early. These are the main factors that summarize the success of the Chamartín complex.

The return of the Italian to Chamartín last summer was a major success for Florentino Pérez. A deep connoisseur of the locker room, a great manager of groups, an impeccable spokesman for the club and with more soldiers behind him than any of his counterparts, the veteran Reggiolo coach formed a block with hardly any edges, once again deactivated fires with the blow of an eyebrow, put He ignored those who criticized him for the lack of rotations and chased away the legend about the fainting of his teams in the decisive stretch supported by the great work of his technical staff.

Another lucky return to the ‘white house’ was carried out by the person who was a physical trainer in Zinedine Zidane’s first stage as a great white helmsman. The signing of the Piedmontese was announced with great fanfare by the club, a sign of the importance it attached to his return. The previous campaign Real Madrid died on the shore both in the League and in the Champions League, largely due to an incessant bleeding of injuries that put Gregory Dupont in the trigger. The Sergeant, already key in the historic double of the 2016-17 campaign, closed the wound that the Scientist could not heal, keeping the whites like planes in the decisive stretch of the campaign.

It is very difficult for him to achieve what would be his fourth Zamora Trophy, but Thibaut Courtois has once again signed an impeccable season in which he has been almost as decisive for Real Madrid’s title with his saves as Benzema with his goals. The Belgian saved decisive points so that the Whites can boast of being the team with the second fewest goals scored in the championship. He exudes confidence, reflexes and ambition, despite the snub he received at the last edition of The Best Awards.

The penultimate? old guard tango

Ancelotti became strong with a blind faith in that group of tireless veterans who are reluctant to dance their latest tango. In an industry that increasingly privileges refreshing youth, the holy trinity that ruled Europe with an iron fist five years ago claimed its validity by managing the times of the matches. His teaching led to the chair of another old rocker with rope for a while like Benzema. The champion moves at the dictation of a soccer player who is approaching 37 years old and tears apart rivals with the fang of another who is heading for 35. Veteran, divine treasure.

One more year, Benzema once again surpassed Benzema. Like good wine, the French wine improves over the years and, far from showing signs of exhaustion, he opens his jaws with increasing voracity. In his thirteenth campaign in the Spanish League, the Lyon native led the race for what will be his first Pichichi Trophy from the start, becoming the alpha and omega of a team that would be incomprehensible without his enormous talent, leadership capacity and example for the youngsters who are going kicking down the door.

The coupling of the signings

In addition to bringing back Vallejo and Ceballos on loan, Real Madrid only made two signings in the summer market, but both have had the expected impact. Alaba passed with flying colours, the extremely difficult test that represented inheriting the position and the number of a legend like Sergio Ramos to establish himself, along with Militao, as cacique of Real Madrid’s defense. Camavinga, meanwhile, has been confirmed as a quality alternative to the three tenors in midfield. An octopus in the remove and with a privileged left foot, he still commits peccadilloes of youth, but he has a more than promising future before him and already weighs on the present.

As if it were Doctor Jekyll and Mister Hyde, no one would recognize the current Vinicius who left last summer on vacation. The progression of the carioca has been exponential this course, leaving behind that footballer who was the meat of memes for his crazy shots. Now the Brazilian handles the change of gears like nobody else, capable of gutting rivals with the electricity that has always characterized him but also with the courage necessary to stop at the right moment, raise his head, adjust the peephole and shoot at the chosen target with little margin of mistake. His lethal association with Benzema has left a countless trail of corpses.