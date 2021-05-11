The Israeli Army and Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip engaged in an exchange of attacks since the last hours of May 10, the largest escalation of the conflict since 2014. The tensions began with the restrictions of the Israeli authorities in the middle of Ramadan, they rose in protests against the evictions of Palestinian families and have spread even among the Arab-Israeli population.

The endless face-to-face between Israelis and Palestinians is going through a new chapter of a conflict that is renewed, expanded and transformed. The worst escalation of tensions since 2014 materialized in the intense exchange of attacks between the Israeli forces and the Palestinian militias, led by the armed group Hamas.

This new outbreak combines historical differences with its own peculiarities, such as the fact that it originated in Jerusalem, at the hands of the protests of Palestinian demonstrators against the restrictions of the Israeli authorities in the middle of Ramadan and the threat of evictions of families Palestinian women in the occupied east of the Holy City.

A peak of violence that has been replicated among the Arab-Israeli communities and that is not alien to the confusing political context that Israel is experiencing.

Blockades and threats of evictions in the middle of Ramadan

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a constant pressure cooker that can explode at any time and for any reason. The genesis of this new chapter of the conflict could be located at the beginning of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, when the Israeli security forces installed barricades on the steps of the Damascus Gate, entrance to the Old City, to prevent the faithful from crowding together. there in the traditional post-fast encounters.

The measure aroused unrest among Palestinians, mainly among young people, who staged demonstrations during the nights, after prayers, to demand the reopening of the space. After several days of incidents, the Israeli Police reversed the decision and released the Damascus Gate.

Israeli police officers clash with Palestinian protesters near the Damascus Gate, on the outskirts of Jerusalem’s Old City, on Sunday, May 9, 2021. © Ariel Schalit / AP

However, the demonstrations did not stop and were replicated every night, then in solidarity with Palestinian families facing possible eviction from their homes in the Seij Yarrah neighborhood in occupied east Jerusalem.

There, neighborhood residents and young Palestinians have also staged constant protests against the growing displacement of Palestinians from the eastern area, annexed by Israel and increasingly populated by Jews, considered settlers by the international community. These mobilizations also resulted in heavy police charges and arrests.

Specifically, there are seven families with 58 members who face eviction orders between May and August in the strategic Jerusalem neighborhood, near the Old City. Jewish settler organizations claim pre-1948 ownership of these homes, based on a law that Jews can claim their homes in East Jerusalem, but Palestinians cannot do the same with pre-1948 West Jerusalem properties. creation of the State of Israel.

Palestinians denounce an Israeli campaign to displace them from Jerusalem

Both the blockades during Ramadan and the threat of expulsions are seen by the Palestinians as part of a campaign by the Israeli authorities to eliminate the Arab presence in Jerusalem. In fact, Israel’s policies towards the Palestinians were described as “apartheid crimes” by Human Rights Watch (HRW), in an unprecedented statement released on April 27.

It is no coincidence that the epicenter of the conflict is the Esplanade of the Mosques – or Temple Mount, as the Jews call it -, given its religious relevance: for Muslims it is the third most important space, while for Jews it is the place most sacred.

In recent days, in the vicinity of that area, there have also been clashes between Palestinians and Israeli ultranationalists, who have organized various demonstrations in the city.

The climate of tension led the security forces to change the route of the so-called Jerusalem Day, celebrated on May 10 in memory of what the Israelis consider the reunification of the city during the 1967 Six Day War.

Even with these precautions, the night of Monday, May 10, turned violent when the police tried to dislodge Palestinian protesters with rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas, actions responded by throwing stones, bottles and other objects. That night alone, at least 612 Palestinians were injured, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, as were 21 Israeli policemen.

⚠️ At least 612 Palestinians, including boys and girls, were injured yesterday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, and 411 patients were taken to hospital.https://t.co/OwiAGUJZaN – Doctors Without Borders (@MSF_Espana) May 11, 2021



Protests move to Arab-Israeli cities

Demonstrations in support of the Palestinians in Jerusalem reached the Arab cities of central and northern Israel, including Haifa, the third largest city in the country.

Protests in these areas included burning of cars and containers, roadblocks and riots, which have resulted in more than 100 detainees. In addition, a Palestinian with Israeli citizenship was shot dead by a Jewish Israeli in the city of Lod.

I think it’s been 20 years since cities like Lod have erupted in protests like this. Similar videos coming from Haifa and other cities and towns. pic.twitter.com/c3c97KwdHV – Aziz Abu Sarah (@AzizAbuSarah) May 10, 2021



The minority of Israel, more than 20% with a strong Palestinian identity, is made up of natives and descendants who remained within the borders of Israel, after its creation in 1948. The demonstrations of these groups are usually more difficult for the authorities to control. Israelis.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged being in a “struggle that has spread to several fronts: Jerusalem, Gaza and other parts of the country.”

Anti-aircraft alarms in Jerusalem for the first time since 2014

The exchange of attacks between Israeli forces and Palestinian militias – Hamas and Islamic Jihad – caused anti-aircraft alarms to sound in Jerusalem for the first time since 2014 and rocket fire from the Gaza Strip was celebrated with applause by the assembled Palestinians. at the Damascus Gate.

The launching of projectiles from the strip followed an ultimatum from Hamas to Israel. The Islamist organization demanded that the Israeli police release those detained in the protests in recent days and withdraw from the Esplanade of the Mosques and Seij Yarrah.

Away from the truce, Hamas and Islamic Jihad fired more than 200 rockets from Gaza, seven of which were aimed at Jerusalem. 90% of the missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome, the Israeli air defense system. While the Israeli Army attacked 130 targets in Gaza.

According to the strip’s Health Ministry, at least 26 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli attacks, including nine children. The Islamic Jihad, for its part, confirmed the death of two of its leaders in the offensive.

For its part, Israel reported the first two fatalities from the clashes. They are two women in the town of Ashkelon, which is suffering the main impact of rockets launched from Gaza.

The political background behind the new Israeli-Palestinian pulse

Far from appealing to calm, Netanyahu promised this Tuesday, May 11, that the air strikes in Gaza will “increase”, after considering that the launching of projectiles from the strip meant the crossing of a “red line” by Hamas

Political analysts have considered that Netanyahu could be betting on chaos to strengthen his leadership, weakened after his attempts to form a new government failed and threatened by a possible construction of a multiparty coalition led by the centrist Yair Lapid and the Jewish nationalist Naftali Bennett. .

For now, the outbreak of violence has caused the head of the Islamist faction of the United Arab List, Mansour Abbas, to freeze the negotiations for his union with that eventual Executive, a movement that would be uncomfortable at this time given his historical identification with the Palestinians.

On the other side, Hamas also appears to be pursuing its political goals. According to experts, in the confrontation, the Islamist group seeks to strengthen its leadership in the Gaza Strip and in Palestinian politics and dethrone the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas, who postponed the legislative elections, initially scheduled for May.

Faced with this scenario, the international community, led by the UN, the European Union and the United States, has called for calm and moderation. An order that runs the risk of falling on deaf ears, in the midst of this cycle of violence that threatens to last longer than others.

With EFE and media