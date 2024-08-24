ORA regular customer of the popular Aldi chain of stores in the United States He took on the task of sharing The key trick to saving money and although it is simple, for many it can be a challenge.

Jeanette Hurt told the cooking portal Simple Recipes, that He has shopped in that store practically all his life.so she has even made friends with the store employees, so she has had access to important information that has resulted in savings for your portfolio.

Hurt revealed that The key trick to spending less when paying is to arrive early at Aldi. The reason? A clerk told him that The chain has the instruction of sell all their meats, fish and seafood the day before its expiration date, so the night before, Some of the employees are in charge of put such foods on sale.

The woman said that in order to achieve that the products are sold before the expiration date, even can be reduced by up to 50 percent of their original costso since he learned the trick, he has managed Buy whole organic chickens for $4, more than a kilo of ground beef for $5; as well as chicken breasts and thighs for US$3 or US$4. He also said he has been able to get fresh tilapia for US$4 and ground lamb for US$3.

He said that some products are usually discounted the night before the expiration date. Photo:aldi.com Share

On the other hand, he stated that Most Aldi stores open their doors to the public from 9 AMso he tries to arrive at that time. Beyond this, throughout his experience has been able to find deals even at 10:30 AM

What they sell at Aldi, the famous American chain



Aldi is a supermarket chain in the United States known for offering a variety of products at competitive prices, focusing on high-quality private labels and maintaining a simple shopping experience.

According to the brand’s official website, At Aldi, their stores are designed with savings in mind. “We have a unique way of doing things. From our shopping cart system to our small design and our exclusive brands,” they say.