Having a good diet is the basis to lead a healthy life. This aspect influences numerous areas of daily life, such as sleep, mental health, energy levels and digestive and immune health. Therefore, building a healthy relationship with food from an early age is key. However, the Spanish Agency for Food Security and Nutrition (Aesan) warns that more than two million children and adolescents in Spain They have excess weight, a fact that invites you to reflect on eating habits at home.

In this context, the recent survey “Eating habits of Spanish families“De Hellofresh, a leading recipe kits company, reveals that the 71% of parents He admits that, when he is going to make the purchase with their children, the latter usually ask for unhealthy foods, such as industrial or ultraprocessed pastries. Of them, 47% recognize that they always end up yielding and buying something they ask for.

Before this panorama, the nutritionist Pablo Ojedain collaboration with Hellofresh, he explains: “It is not surprising that half of the parents surveyed opt for Do not bring your children to never or almost never. However, when children do not participate in the choice of their menus, they are more likely to develop a passive relationship with food and a greater preference for ultraprocessed foods. Not being involved, they do not experience the planning process or understand the nutritional value of food. In the long term, this can lead to a monotonous diet and a lower predisposition to try new foods“

In fact, according to data from this same study, 61% of fathers and mothers claim that it is common for their children.

Nevertheless, It is important to be careful when raising elections to the little ones. The relationship of minors with the pastries and the ultra -processed can be aggravated in those families that only allow them to choose breakfast, desserts or snacks, something that occurs in more than 22% of cases. In this regard, Pablo Ojeda points out: “When children only participate in the choice of meals associated with pleasure, it is logical that they prioritize food with intense flavors and high sugar or fatty content. Therefore, the key is to involve them in all meals, not only in those that usually associate with immediate pleasure. “

To improve the experience of buying with children and avoiding unhealthy whims, the nutritionist recommends strategies such as Plan the purchase with a list, involve children in their elaboration, avoid going hungry and letting them choose between two or more appropriate options.

The preparation of the dishes is equally important to improve the relationship of minors with food. However, in 6 out of 10 families, children participate less than once a week in the preparation of their own food and, in 9% of households, they never collaborate in the kitchen. These data show a significant disconnection between minors and food.

All this happens despite the obvious benefits of cooking as a family: a greater willingness to prove new foods, the development of culinary skills and greater autonomy, the strengthening of the family bond through a joint activity and a better understanding of the value of a balanced diet.

However, these benefits are often hindered by various reasons, As the lack of time (31%), the tendency to cook when children are in class, sleeping or performing other activities (21%), the fear that they are cut or burn (18%) or the desire to dirty less (17%).

Pablo Ojeda offers some recommendations to overcome these difficulties, such as cooking with family on weekends, when There is more time, and assign tasks according to age for children to feel useful and safe.

"Today, there are many ways of overwhelm The lack of time to cook as a family. For example, with Hellofresh, your children can choose between different balanced alternatives for meals or dinners, and their recipe kits make the shared cooking experience easier for parents and children. Definitely, They are a very useful tool to establish a weekly family routine"Pablo Ojeda points out.