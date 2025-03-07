Productivity is not just a matter of hours worked or how many tasks can we complete in one day. It is, above all, a matter of quality. And the quality of the time we dedicate to work depends largely on how much we know ourselves. Of our ability to discern what we can offer at all times, what drives us and what exhausts us. It is there where awareness comes into play, the key to transforming time into a really productive and sustainable resource.

When we talk about awareness in the professional field, we refer to the ability to be present and focused on what we do, to know each other thoroughly and make decisions aligned with our real abilities. It is not just about managing time well, but about managing our energy, our attention and our concentration well.

But how does this translate in day to day? First, it implies learning to observe us without judgments. Many times we are in automatic pilot, trying to meet external expectations without questioning if we are working in the best possible way. We impose work rhythms that do not always respect our physical and emotional needs, and this ends up taking its toll. An essential first step is to ask ourselves regularly: how do I feel? What do I need right now to give up better? Am I forcing beyond my meaningless limits?

Another key point is to recognize our own energy cycles. Not all are equally productive at the same time or under the same conditions. Some people work better in the morning, others reach their concentration peak in the afternoon. There are also days when, without an apparent reason, the energy low. Consciousness helps us accept these rhythms instead of fighting them and resisting. And, more importantly, it allows us to organize more intelligently. If we know at what time we are at our best level, we can reserve them for the tasks that require more approach and creativity, leaving the activities that are more routine for when the energy drops.

Self -awareness also implies knowing when it is time to make a parenthesis and stop. Today, the society in which we live, rewards hyperproductivity and being always available. This makes many times ignore the exhaustion signs until we possibly become aware when it is too late. But true productivity is not to do more, but to do better. And to do better, we need moments of rest, disconnection and recovery. It is not just about physical pauses, but also mental. Practicing silence, consciously breathing or just get away from the screen will make the difference between an exhausting day and a productive day.

If we add to this the fact of being aware of our emotions our quality of working time will be much more efficient, and will even help avoid possible conflicts of communication with the people who live in that workplace. Frustration, anxiety or lack of motivation directly affect our ability to concentrate and surrender. Ignore or suppress them does not make them disappear; On the contrary, they accumulate and end by sabotaging our performance on a day -to -day basis, and usually then they take its toll when enjoying our free time with the family or with our social environment. The key is to learn to manage these emotions with strategies such as reflective writing, meditation or simply talking to someone of trust.

An aspect that is often overlooked is the importance of saying no. Consciousness helps us recognize our priorities and to establish healthy limits. We cannot do everything or please everyone without sacrificing our own efficiency and well -being. Learning to distinguish between the urgent and the important thing, between what really gives us value and what only steals time, is essential to raise the quality of our work.

Finally, consciousness invites us to find meaning in what we do. Productivity should not be only a means to achieve results, but a way of expressing our creativity and providing something valuable. When we connect with the purpose of our work, when we understand the real impact it has, the motivation is multiplied and the quality of the time we dedicate to it naturally.

What I would like to stay in the reader’s retina is that ultimately, the quality of the working time does not depend on the amount of hours we invest, but on how we live and take advantage of them. And to live them better, we need to know each other, listen and act with consciousness. Only then will we be really productive without compromising our health or our balance.