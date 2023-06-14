One of the topics most addressed by different human sciences is happiness and how to get itbeing one of the purposes that humanity has pursued the most throughout its existence.

Thus, as has happened with other great questions that have been one of the greatest dilemmas of the human being, the artificial intelligence ChatGPT was asked what the key to happiness is and here we will tell you what it answered.

First of all, as we said before, the issue of happiness is one of the great typical ones that humanity has been trying to unravel for thousands of years, not being able to really give a definitive answer.

And, as expected, the issue of happiness has been addressed in multiple investigations, one of which was published by a group of researchers in 2011 in the journal “Emotion” of the American Psychological Associationwhere, among other things, it was concluded that people who valued happiness the most had a greater chance of feeling lonely, something that may sound counterproductive.

Now, in order to address the issue of human happiness from another point of view, the medium “Very Interesting” was given the task of interrogating the chatbot with AI ChatGPT about it, and the following was what it answered:

“In my opinion, the key to happiness can vary from person to person, since what makes one person happy may not be the same for another. However, there are some aspects that tend to contribute to a happier life in general”, indicated the technological tool.

All in all, the chatbot developed by OpenAI mentioned some aspects so that people can have a happy life:

*Self-acceptance and self-love: people have to learn to accept themselves, with their weaknesses and strengths. To do this, you have to cultivate the practice of self-care.

*Establish healthy social relationships: focused on people having a significant support network with friends, family and loved ones.

*Have a purpose and see meaning in life: Set relevant goals and objectives. In addition to this, by finding activities that are passionate about, people increase their happiness.

*Practice gratitude and appreciate the good things in life: It consists of recognizing what you have instead of longing for what you lack.

*Balance and physical well-being: being physically fit can be a relevant factor in being happy. This means eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly and getting enough sleep.