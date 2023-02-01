The theory of an expert on family dynamics in his new book that is causing discussion.

Fans of eternal love will probably turn up their noses at this theory but according to a famous family therapy expert, changing partners every 5 years is the key to being happy in a love story.

To declare it is Raphael Santandreuresearcher and expert on family dynamics in his new book “glasses of happiness. According to Santandreu, relationships that last more than 6 years cause emotional dependence, mental illness and toxic behavior.

This is because humans are not meant to live in monogamy and the root of all problems lies precisely in this character and genetic setting. “We experience sentimental love as something unnatural and we understand it in a sick way, that’s why it works so badly”– he has declared.

According to him, the success of relationships that last several years is due only to the macho and retrograde belief that women are the property of men. That’s why monogamy still works.

Getting rid of this belief would be the key to success for the female gender which, in addition to being free from oppression, would make them much more independent.

Research has also shown that jumping from one relationship to another affects emotional well-being, prevents healthy relationships from forming, and hinders the search for true love.

So the solution is to properly evaluate the status of the relationship, if it satisfies you, if the partner is right for you. According to the expert, the important thing is to be faithful and sincere with ourselves and to have the courage to understand when a relationship is not going in the right direction.

If you notice that your courtship is monotonous or exhibits toxic behavior, it may be time to talk to your partner and make a decision.

Suggestions to take into consideration never forgetting that the person who is by your side must treat you with respect, value you as a human being and make you happy.