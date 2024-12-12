The beer It is, without a doubt, the alcoholic beverage further consumed in the world, surpassing others as popular as wine, whiskey or vodka. According to data from the International Registry of Wines and Spirits (IWSRacronym in English), three out of every four alcoholic beverages consumed in Spain during 2023 were beer.

It is said soon. And it is very common for this drink to be the main protagonist of reunions with friends, family events and even work meetings. In supermarkets and bars, in addition, We can find a wide variety of brands that adapt to the taste of any consumer.

Negative aspects

Although a large part of Spanish society does not want to see it that way, Excessive and prolonged alcohol consumption increases the chances of:

Liver damage. When severe, it often leads to death.

Malnutrition.

Cancer of the esophagus, liver, colon, head and neck, breasts and other areas.

Bleeding from the stomach or esophagus.

Inflammation and damage to the pancreas.

To take into account

Given this panorama, the neurologist Richard Restak has revealed the age at which you have to stop drinking beer: 70 years old. Ingesting alcohol when we overcome this barrier can quickly accelerate the onset of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s..

The group of dementia-related illnesses appears to be linked in greater or lesser proportion according to our genetics with healthy habits, as the expert has explained in his work ‘Complete Guide to Memory: The Science of Strengthening Your Mind‘, which translates to ‘Complete Guide to Memory: The Science of Strengthening the Mind’.

“It is essential to do without alcohol at a stage of life in which it is crucial preserve neurons“, concluded the specialist. And it is no wonder.