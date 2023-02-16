The key signing of Luis Díaz to recover from his injury

Colombian soccer player Luis Diaz he counts the days to return to the soccer fields, after the knee surgery that was done and that has left him unable to play with the Liverpool.

The player has been working on his rehabilitation process, with a view to a prompt return. It is said that he could be available for the second leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Key sheet for rehabilitation

Photo: Twitter: @IMechanisms

Meanwhile, Lucho made a key signing for his recovery. Is about Mario Simoesa Portuguese sports rehabilitation specialist whom Díaz met during his time at Porto.

Simoes is recognized for working with top-level soccer players in their recovery processes after injuries.

“Luis Díaz is expected to be able to return in March, with the Liverpool winger speeding up his recovery with a Porto injury specialist. As Díaz nears his return to action, he now appears to be working closely with a’ sports performance manager’ he may have met during his time in Portugal,” This Is Anfield reported.

Simoes could be the key card for Lucho to have an optimal recovery and to be back according to Liverpool’s plans.

SPORTS

More sports news