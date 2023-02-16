Thursday, February 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The key signing of Luis Díaz to recover from his injury

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in Sports
0
The key signing of Luis Díaz to recover from his injury


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz, the day he was injured against Arsenal.

Photo:

Robin Jones. Getty Images

Luis Díaz, the day he was injured against Arsenal.

The footballer expects a prompt reappearance on the courts.

Colombian soccer player Luis Diaz he counts the days to return to the soccer fields, after the knee surgery that was done and that has left him unable to play with the Liverpool.

See also  Liverpool vs. Manchester United LIVE: time and where to watch Luis Díaz's game

The player has been working on his rehabilitation process, with a view to a prompt return. It is said that he could be available for the second leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Key sheet for rehabilitation

Photo:

Twitter: @IMechanisms

Meanwhile, Lucho made a key signing for his recovery. Is about Mario Simoesa Portuguese sports rehabilitation specialist whom Díaz met during his time at Porto.

Simoes is recognized for working with top-level soccer players in their recovery processes after injuries.

“Luis Díaz is expected to be able to return in March, with the Liverpool winger speeding up his recovery with a Porto injury specialist. As Díaz nears his return to action, he now appears to be working closely with a’ sports performance manager’ he may have met during his time in Portugal,” This Is Anfield reported.

Simoes could be the key card for Lucho to have an optimal recovery and to be back according to Liverpool’s plans.

See also  Luis Diaz, headline! Liverpool vs. Chelsea live, follow the Cup final

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#key #signing #Luis #Díaz #recover #injury

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
New poster for Ultra God Mission in Dragon Ball | Atomix

New poster for Ultra God Mission in Dragon Ball | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result